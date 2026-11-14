McLean Parents Arrested After Twin Boys' Teen Rager Turned Violent

Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan face criminal charges in McLean, Virginia, after a party for their twin sons escalated into a chaotic rager involving hundreds of minors and police intervention on November 6.

Lisa Vaughan, age 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, age 55, were arrested on November 6 in McLean, Virginia, after a birthday celebration for their twin sons descended into a massive, disorderly rager that drew the attention of the Fairfax County Police. The incident, which unfolded at the family's $3 million residence, resulted in the parents being charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance following the chaotic scene.

Police Respond to Massive Underage Gathering

The Fairfax County Police Department dispatched officers to the Vaughan property around 9 pm on November 6 after receiving numerous calls from neighbors reporting a crowd of 100 to 300 children loitering in the backyard. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers encountered a scene of significant disorder, characterized by loud fireworks going off, drunk teenagers stumbling around the yard, and smoke rising from the back of the house. The atmosphere was further disrupted by a large explosion heard coming from the rear of the property, followed by the screaming of teen boys.

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Bodycam footage captured the tense interaction between the officers and Lisa Vaughan, who attempted to deny the presence of illegal substances on the premises. 'We haven't had any alcohol,' Lisa insisted to the Fairfax County Police, adding that they had been making sure to prevent any intoxication. When an officer pointed out that the air reeked of liquor and noted that kids were clearly intoxicated, she maintained that she did not smell anything and claimed there were no backpacks or alcohol on the site. Despite her protests, the officer firmly responded, 'You don't smell it in the air right now?' noting the obvious intoxication of the minors present.

Parents Claim Lack of Control Over Invitations

Aubrey Vaughan later explained to Fox 5 DC that the gathering was originally intended to be an intimate event for eighth graders only, but it quickly spiraled out of control when high school students began to show up. He stated that the invitation explicitly prohibited alcohol and backpacks, with a clear warning that anyone arriving with such items would be asked to leave immediately. However, the father admitted that the party had been advertised on Snapchat, which allowed uninvited guests to discover the location and crash the event, overwhelming the household.

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The Vaughns' lawyer, Alaric Piette, described the situation to the Daily Mail by stating that Mr. and Mrs. Vaughan were quickly overwhelmed by older, high-school-aged kids crashing their middle schooler's party. Aubrey emphasized that this was the first party they had ever thrown and expressed gratitude that the police arrived to clear out the unruly guests. He advised other parents to be vigilant about social media platforms like Snapchat, noting that the digital advertisement of the event was the primary reason for the massive influx of uninvited attendees.

Arrests and Community Fallout

Following the police intervention, which involved yelling at the large group of teenagers to go home, the scene eventually dispersed with teens running through the dark streets. The Vaughan family stated that they were deeply embarrassed by the incident and took immediate steps to repair their relationship with the community. The parents forced their twin boys to go door-to-door to apologize to their neighbors for the disturbance and the damage caused during the chaotic night.

Both Lisa and Aubrey Vaughan were taken into custody and later released on a $1,000 bond after turning themselves in to police the following morning. Alaric Piette noted that while the parents were upset about the charges and understood the police were doing their job, they were devastated by the permanent reputational damage. Their lawyer criticized the Fairfax County Police Department Media Office for releasing an article that lacked the standard disclaimer found in Department of Justice press releases, which typically states that individuals are innocent until proven guilty.