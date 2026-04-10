MCoBeauty's Rise to Fame: Molly-Mae's Makeup Artist, Superdrug, and Affordable Beauty Secrets

Discover how MCoBeauty, the Australian beauty brand, is taking the UK by storm. Find out how their affordable, high-performing products, including the Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder and Setting Spray, are getting rave reviews and celebrity endorsements.

MCoBeauty, the Australian beauty brand celebrated for its affordable, high-performing 'dupes,' is experiencing a surge in popularity in the UK, amplified by its recent association with Molly-Mae Hague . The brand, which launched in Superdrug stores last year, is rapidly gaining traction for its ability to deliver premium beauty results at a fraction of the cost of luxury alternatives.

Founded in 2020 by Shelley Sullivan, MCoBeauty quickly established itself in the Australian beauty market before expanding to the US, building a dedicated following through its viral product offerings. Now, the brand's presence in the UK is significantly boosted by the endorsement of Molly-Mae and her makeup artist, who utilized MCoBeauty products in a recent Adidas campaign. This endorsement has further fueled the brand's visibility and consumer interest, driving increased demand for its key products, particularly the Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder and the Miracle Flawless Setting Spray, both priced at an accessible £12. This combination of affordability and quality has positioned MCoBeauty as a desirable option for beauty enthusiasts seeking effective products without the premium price tag. The brand's strategic approach to offering accessible beauty products has resonated strongly with UK consumers, contributing to its rapid growth and widespread recognition.\Molly-Mae's makeup artist, a key figure in influencing her flawless campaign look, chose MCoBeauty's Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder and Miracle Flawless Setting Spray to achieve the desired effect. The Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder is a mattifying powder that promises a blurring effect, setting makeup with an invisible finish. Infused with rose flower extract and sweet almond oil, the powder is designed to provide a long-lasting, skin-like finish. The versatility of the powder is enhanced by its availability in multiple shades, catering to diverse skin tones. The Miracle Flawless Setting Spray, a multi-purpose mist, locks makeup in place and aids in seamlessly integrating other products for a long-lasting, 'lived-in' look. Both products, available at the budget-friendly price of £12, have become must-haves for those seeking professional-quality results without breaking the bank. The effectiveness of this combination in extending makeup wear, especially crucial during long days under the camera's gaze, has contributed to the brand's growing recognition. The brand's success can also be credited to the positive reviews from numerous shoppers who commend its ability to deliver luxury-like results at reasonable prices. \Shoppers have enthusiastically embraced MCoBeauty's offerings, praising its high-end results at affordable prices. The Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder has received glowing reviews, with users highlighting its ability to blend makeup seamlessly, brighten under-eye areas, and create a flawless finish without a cakey appearance. Customers often note the product's lightweight feel and effective coverage. The accompanying Setting Spray has also garnered considerable acclaim, with users praising its delicate mist, pleasant scent, and ability to keep makeup in place all day. Many reviewers have highlighted the setting spray's fast drying time and its capacity to create a natural, glowy complexion, stating that it eliminates the need for expensive alternatives. The widespread availability of MCoBeauty products in Superdrug stores has increased accessibility, enabling consumers to easily experience the brand's benefits. The reviews confirm the brand's growing popularity and its success in meeting the demands of modern beauty consumers who prioritize quality, performance, and value. The fact that the brand offers accessible and efficient solutions without the designer price tag has led to a remarkable following within the UK market





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Mcobeauty Molly-Mae Hague Makeup Superdrug Affordable Beauty Pressed Powder Setting Spray

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