McVitie's Jaffa Cakes Are Cakes, Not Biscuits, And Now They're In Biscuit Form

McVitie's has doubled down on the fact that Jaffa Cakes are indeed cakes, and not biscuits, with its latest release. The team behind the beloved orange chocolate sweet treat has now developed their take on the familiar Jaffa Cake flavours, but in biscuit form.

A much-loved ice cream shop has made a comeback for the fifth year in a row with its quirky flavours, including Aunt Bessie's, Lurpak Salted Butter and Jacob's Mini Cheddars.

The wacky selection, available at Anya Hindmarch's The Village - near Victoria Station in London - until August 16, features as part of its popular concept store, The Ice Cream Project, which typically attracts lengthy queues of customers keen to get a taste of the frozen delights. The English designer is known for her love of cult foods, and the brand's website dubs the desserts as 'a celebration of ice cream and sorbet, with a twist - the household names inspiring our ice creams are typically found in the pantry rather than the freezer.

' The weird and wonderful ice creams are made in small batches in Devon, and the flavours include cult-classic products like Green Giant Sweetcorn, which blends juicy sweetcorn with vanilla ice cream and Euthymol Original Toothpaste, which mixes mint and thyme. Other surprising options include Aunt Bessie's, which has golden syrup ice cream and chunks of Yorkshire pudding, Oxo Stock Cubes and Kikkoman Soy Sauce.

Sweet flavours include Capri-Sun Orange, McVitie's Ginger Nuts, Müller Strawberry Corner - made of frozen yoghurt - Tunnock's Caramel Wafers, Walker's Shortbread and YAZOO Chocolate Milk Drink. Anyone looking to try the eclectic flavours in trendy ice cream pots can sample them in store or take a pot home for later. The Ice Cream Project debuted in the summer of 2023 and was an immediate hit with fans, who couldn't stop swooning at the creations.

The Ice Cream Project is back for its fifth year in a row - and the flavours are as interesting as ever Shoppers can taste a range of quirky flavours including Kikkoman Soy Sauce and Tunnock's Caramel Wafers It comes after McVitie's doubled down on the fact that Jaffa Cakes are indeed a cake, and not a biscuit with its latest release. The team behind the beloved orange chocolate sweet treat, first introduced in the UK in 1927, has now developed their take on the familiar Jaffa Cake flavours, but in biscuit form.

Jaffa Cakes, made by Stockport-based manufacturer McVitie's, consist of a disc of orange-flavoured jelly, milk chocolate and a sponge base. But fans of the popular British snack have passionately debated whether they're biscuits or cakes due to their unique texture and appearance.

Additionally, they are sold in the biscuit aisle, measure only 2.125 inches in diameter and are eaten alongside (or in place of) biscuits like Digestives and Rich Teas. In the latest launch, now available for £2.35 from Sainsbury's, the confectionery makers swapped sponge for Digestive biscuit and added a Jaffa Cake flavoured layer. A spokesperson for McVitie's commented, 'We're well aware of the nation's biscuit believers.

'In fact, we've spent years and a considerable amount of time proving that Jaffa Cakes (clue's in the name) are cakes. 'But we are setting the record straight once and for all, and it seems creating an actual biscuit is the only way forward. We hope cake and biscuit fans alike enjoy it, and that biscuit-believers across the UK can finally put the debate to bed.

' The Ice Cream Project flavours in full include Green Giant Sweetcorn, Euthymol Original Toothpaste, Aunt Bessie's, Oxo Stock Cubes, Kikkoman Soy Sauce, Capri-Sun Orange, McVitie's Ginger Nuts, Müller Strawberry Corner, Tunnock's Caramel Wafers, Walker's Shortbread and YAZOO Chocolate Milk Drink. The Ice Cream Project concept store is open near Victoria Station in London until August 16





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Mcvitie's Jaffa Cakes Biscuits Cakes The Ice Cream Project Anya Hindmarch London

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