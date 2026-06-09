Meal and Sleep Timing Influence Overnight Glucose Levels in Obese Adults

A randomized trial finds that extending the fast between dinner and sleep, and between waking and breakfast, improves overnight glycemic metrics in people with obesity, though morning fasting may raise hypoglycemia risk.

A recent randomized study examined the impact of meal timing relative to sleep on glycemic control in adults with obesity. Conducted over twelve weeks, the research involved 44 participants assigned to three groups: time-restricted eating with an 8-hour window, caloric-restricted eating with a 15% reduction, and an unrestricted control group.

The study used continuous glucose monitoring and sleep tracking devices to measure outcomes before and after the intervention. Findings revealed that longer intervals between waking and the first meal, as well as between the last meal and sleep onset, were linked to lower overnight glucose levels and reduced glucose variability.

However, a longer morning fasting interval also correlated with increased time spent below 70 mg/dL overnight, suggesting a trade-off with hypoglycemia risk. These associations persisted after adjusting for baseline factors. The results underscore the importance of circadian alignment in meal scheduling, particularly for time-restricted eating strategies. While prior research often favors early eating, this study highlights potential benefits of extended evening fasting and calls for personalized approaches based on individual metabolic responses.

The work adds to evidence that late-night eating may worsen cardiometabolic health, aligning with population data showing higher risks of abdominal obesity and elevated fasting glucose among late-evening diners





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Time-Restricted Eating Obesity Glucose Metabolism Circadian Rhythm Meal Timing Sleep Timing Glycemic Control Hypoglycemia Chrononutrition

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