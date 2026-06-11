Meal Timing and Circadian Rhythms: Impact on Hunger, Glucose Control, and Metabolic Health

This article discusses the relationship between meal timing and circadian rhythms, highlighting how eating earlier and maintaining consistent meal and sleep schedules can support better metabolic health. It also explores the impact of circadian rhythms on hunger, glucose metabolism, and energy balance, as well as the bidirectional relationship between the circadian system and metabolic regulation.

Meal timing helps regulate hunger, glucose control , lipid metabolism , and energy balance through its alignment with circadian rhythms . Eating earlier and maintaining consistent meal and sleep schedules may support better metabolic health.

Circadian rhythms in the liver regulate nutrient uptake, lipid and glucose metabolism, and amino acid processing. Ghrelin levels rise during fasting and before habitual mealtimes to promote hunger, while leptin secretion peaks during the sleep phase to support satiety. The circadian clock regulates metabolic activity, with insulin sensitivity peaking during the morning and declining toward the evening. Eating later at night, when insulin sensitivity is reduced, can lead to higher postprandial glucose responses and impaired glucose tolerance.

Individual responses may vary due to differences in chronotypes, genetic susceptibility, and lifestyle factors. Lifestyle factors, diet, occupation, and environmental exposures influence the feeling of hunger. Stress-related elevations in cortisol may further interact with circadian and appetite-regulating pathways, increasing vulnerability to overeating in some individuals





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Meal Timing Circadian Rhythms Hunger Glucose Control Lipid Metabolism Energy Balance Aligning Food Intake With Circadian Rhythms Improving Metabolic Outcomes Reducing The Risk Of Obesity Type 2 Diabetes Cardiometabolic Disorders Entrainment Light Melatonin Cortisol Ghrelin Leptin Neuropeptide Y Agouti-Related Peptide Pro-Opiomelanocortin Insulin Sensitivity Diet-Induced Thermogenesis Morning Chronotype Evening Chronotype Reward Sensitivity Dopamine Sleep Stress Cortisol Overeating Metabolic Dysregulation Impaired Insulin Sensitivity Altered Lipid Metabolism Increased Risk For Obesity

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