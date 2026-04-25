Measles Cases Rise as Vaccination Rates Plummet Across the UK

A new map reveals concerningly low measles vaccination rates in Greater Manchester and across the UK, leading to a resurgence of the disease and hospitalizations. Experts warn of the dangers of declining MMR uptake and urge parents to vaccinate their children.

A concerning trend is emerging across the United Kingdom as measles, a disease once considered eradicated, experiences a significant resurgence. New data, visualized through a detailed map, reveals alarmingly low vaccination rates against measles in Greater Manchester and throughout the country, directly correlating with the increasing number of cases.

This year alone, laboratory tests have confirmed 442 cases of measles, with a number of children requiring hospitalization due to preventable complications. The situation has escalated from isolated outbreaks in 2023 – numbering just under 3,000 cases, the highest in over a decade – to a more widespread concern in 2024. The primary defense against measles is the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine, now often updated to include protection against chickenpox.

However, vaccine uptake has been steadily declining, falling significantly below the crucial 95% coverage threshold recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) to achieve herd immunity and effectively halt the spread of the disease. The severity of measles cannot be overstated. It is a highly infectious illness capable of causing severe health consequences, including blindness, hearing loss, and, in tragic cases, even death.

Current statistics paint a worrying picture: only 83.7% of children in England have completed the full two-dose MMR course, while 91.8% have received the first dose. This shortfall prompted the WHO and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) to declare the re-establishment of endemic measles transmission in January of this year. Within Greater Manchester, Manchester exhibits the lowest vaccination rates, with only 86% of children receiving the first MMR dose and a mere 74.5% completing the full course.

The city recorded 19 confirmed measles cases in the previous year and 16 so far in 2024. Salford follows closely with the second-lowest rates in the region, with just over 90% receiving the first dose and 81.6% completing the course, accompanied by 42 confirmed cases last year. Critically, none of Greater Manchester’s ten boroughs are currently meeting the vital 95% vaccination benchmark.

While some areas outside of Manchester and Salford have not reported cases in the last three years, this is partially due to data suppression by the UKHSA in areas with fewer than ten infections, meaning the true extent of the spread may be underestimated. The problem extends beyond Greater Manchester.

Enfield, North London, has seen 97 measles cases this year, but only 79.3% of children have received the first MMR dose, and a concerning 64.3% have completed the course, leaving approximately 1,600 five-year-olds unprotected. The situation is even more dire in Hackney, East London, where full vaccination coverage stands at just 58.3%. Despite no lab-confirmed cases this year, Hackney experienced 133 cases in the previous year – the highest number in England.

Experts attribute the decline in vaccine uptake to a complex interplay of factors, including difficulties in accessing vaccinations, socioeconomic inequalities, and the spread of misinformation fueling vaccine hesitancy. The consequence is a resurgence of a disease that once posed a significant threat during the Victorian era, now once again endangering children.

Dr. Vanessa Saliba, a consultant epidemiologist at UKHSA, emphasized the urgency of the situation, stating that declining MMR uptake over the past decade is deeply concerning and that outbreaks can return rapidly in areas with low vaccination rates. She reiterated that the MMR or MMRV vaccine is the most effective protection against this severe illness and urged parents to ensure their children receive both doses before starting school.

The NHS is actively working to improve access to vaccinations, including offering the second dose earlier at 18 months to boost uptake and work towards eliminating measles





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