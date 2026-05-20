Media Chieftains Suggest Britons Should Pay BBC Licence Fee Regardless of Use

Media chiefs believe that the BBC performs a 'public good' and should be provided with funding by taxpayers in the same way that the NHS and state schools are.

Brits should be forced to pay the BBC licence fee even if they don't use it, media chiefs have suggested. They believe that the broadcaster performs a ' public good ' and that taxpayers should pay for it in the same way as they subsidize the NHS or state schools .

While the BBC faces reputational battles on all fronts, they even suggested that licence fee payments should rise with inflation to avoid frequent reviews of its funding. Some witnesses for Parliament called for a permanent charter for the broadcaster, fearing that such a move would see it escape scrutiny.

Meanwhile, BBC executives have long argued that the current system in which the broadcaster's charter had to be renewed every 10 years creates a continuous existential threat from political interference





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BBC License Fee Taxpayers NHS State Schools Media Chiefs Civil Society Rumour And Gossip Funding Model Private School Health Service BBC Licence Fee Matt Brittin Licence Fee Payments Rise With Inflation Frequent Reviews Public Good Cultural Committee Matt Brittin Permanent Charter Licensing Parliament's Culture Committee

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