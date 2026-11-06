Media Research Center Study Reveals 21 Liberals vs 1 Conservative on The View

A new Media Research Center report details the guest lineup on The View before the midterms. The study highlights a significant imbalance with 21 liberal guests compared to one conservative voice.

A comprehensive study released Friday by the conservative media watchdog group Media Research Center reveals a stark political imbalance on ABC News's The View during the critical weeks leading up to the midterm elections. The analysis covers the period from September 8 through November 3, documenting that the program featured 21 liberal guests compared to just one conservative voice.

Guest Demographics Breakdown

The MRC findings indicate that the vast majority of contributors to the discourse on the program were identified as either critical of Donald Trump or the Republican Party. This group of twenty-one individuals included prominent political figures such as Hillary Clinton, who appeared on November 2, Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, and Democratic Arizona Senator Mark Kelly. The count also encompassed a wide array of celebrities and public figures including Maisie Williams, Ethan Hawke, Chelsea Handler, Michael Douglas, Billy Crystal, Patricia Williams-Lee, D.L. Hughley, Chandra Wilson, Busy Philipps, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Sophia Bush.

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Conservative Representation Analysis

Ted Cruz, the Republican Texas Senator, stood alone as the sole conservative voice to appear on the show during this specific timeframe. His appearance served as the inaugural guest spot for the program's thirtieth season, effectively breaking a two-year streak where the first guest was invariably a liberal Supreme Court justice. While the study identified five individuals who could be classified as conservative in a broader context, only Cruz fit the MRC criteria for the pre-midterm period. The watchdog group excluded North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis from the conservative count, noting he was invited specifically to critique Trump and promote his anti-Trump book, How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents. Tillis himself characterized his vote for Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense as his biggest political mistake and expressed hope for Hegseth's removal.

FCC Scrutiny and Legal Context

This data emerges against the backdrop of ongoing Federal Communications Commission scrutiny regarding equal time rules for broadcast stations. ABC has previously faced an FCC investigation concerning potential violations of regulations that mandate equal on-air time for political candidates. The network has consistently defended The View as a bona fide news program, citing a 2002 FCC decision that exempts such shows from strict equal time obligations. ABC leadership has accused the Trump administration of attempting to suppress open political discussion by attempting to revisit this classification.

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Criticism of Network Practices

MRC President David Bozell issued a strong condemnation of the network's editorial choices in a press release, accusing ABC of insulting the intelligence of the American public by presenting partisan propaganda as legitimate news. He argued that the presence of twenty-one anti-Republican voices alongside a single conservative made the network's political agenda undeniably obvious. Bozell explicitly called on the FCC to hold ABC accountable for what he described as the abuse of public airwaves for partisan purposes. This current report follows similar findings from the previous year, where the MRC documented 128 liberal guests versus only two conservatives.

Future Guest Appearances

Despite the skew in the studied period, the program has featured other conservatives in 2026, including Vice President JD Vance, reality star Spencer Pratt, and Trump attorney Alina Habba. Looking ahead, Republican Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is scheduled to appear on the program in the coming week. The MRC clarified that its methodology excluded guests who did not discuss politics during their appearance, ensuring that the count specifically reflected partisan commentary rather than general celebrity interviews.