Medical Mailbag: Breast Pain, Raynaud's Disease, and Weight-Loss Concerns

Dr. Martin Scurr addresses readers' medical concerns, including long-term breast pain, Raynaud's disease with skin breakdown, and the emerging risks associated with weight-loss treatments. He provides insights into potential causes and treatment options.

A 67-year-old woman is experiencing breast pain for several years, particularly at night. Tests have not revealed an obvious cause. Dr. Martin Scurr suggests the pain is likely due to hormone replacement therapy ( HRT ), specifically the estrogen component which can stimulate breast tissue, causing swelling and tenderness. The pain being worse at night is due to blood pooling in the sensitive tissue when lying down.

Fibrocystic changes in the breast tissue could also be a factor, potentially exacerbated by HRT. Dr. Scurr advises the woman to stop HRT for three months to see if the pain subsides, suggesting alternative treatments or advice from her GP such as pain medication or complementary therapies. Another patient, Anthony Hughes from Cardiff, has had Raynaud's disease in his left hand for over a decade. His fingers are breaking up. Dr. Scurr explains that while Raynaud's usually involves blood vessel spasms in response to cold, the skin breakdown suggests secondary Raynaud's phenomenon, possibly related to an underlying autoimmune condition or atherosclerosis. Given the patient’s history, and the previous consultation with a vascular surgeon, Dr. Scurr believes atherosclerosis is more likely, and suggests further exploration of this. The use of Warfarin rules out surgery. Nifedipine and glyceryl trinitrate ointment are suggested as possible medications, alongside the standard recommendation to keep the hands warm. Lastly, Dr. Scurr addresses the increasing trend of patients using online weight-loss injections. He notes that while he hasn't observed serious side effects like acute pancreatitis, he has seen nausea, diarrhea, and hair loss. He has been prescribing Ozempic, containing semaglutide, for both weight loss and type 2 diabetes. The doctor then mentions an oral version of semaglutide for patients reluctant to inject. Recent studies show that 5% of users of the oral version experience dysesthesia, a painful burning sensation on the skin. This highlights the importance of carefully weighing the benefits and risks of new treatments.





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Breast Pain HRT Raynaud's Disease Weight Loss Semaglutide

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