Medical Q&A: Breast Pain, Raynaud's Disease, and Weight-Loss Medications

Dr. Martin Scurr answers medical queries on breast pain, Raynaud's disease, and the side effects of weight-loss medications, providing guidance and treatment options based on the patients’ symptoms and medical history. He addresses the causes of breast pain in a woman on HRT, explores the implications of Raynaud's disease with skin breakdown, and discusses the side effects of new weight loss treatments.

A 67-year-old woman presents with persistent breast pain , particularly at night. Tests have not revealed a specific cause, and she is on hormone replacement therapy ( HRT ). Dr. Martin Scurr suggests that the HRT is the most likely culprit. The oestrogen in HRT can stimulate breast tissue, causing it to become engorged with blood, leading to swelling and tenderness. The pain often worsens at night due to blood pooling.

Other potential causes include fibrocystic changes in the breast tissue, though less common in post-menopausal women. Issues related to the chest wall or rib cage, such as costochondritis, are less likely in this case. Dr. Scurr advises stopping HRT for three months to assess if the pain subsides, recommending that the patient consult her GP for alternative treatments like pain medication or complementary therapies. Another patient, Anthony Hughes from Cardiff, has suffered from Raynaud’s disease in his left hand for over a decade, experiencing significant pain and skin breakdown. Dr. Scurr clarifies the difference between primary and secondary Raynaud’s. Given the skin breakdown, it is likely secondary Raynaud’s, potentially linked to an underlying autoimmune condition or atherosclerosis, which impedes blood flow and can cause ulceration of the skin. However, Dr. Scurr suggests that if an autoimmune problem was the issue, this would have been evident earlier in life. He also notes that the patient was referred to a vascular surgeon, but surgery to improve blood flow was ruled out due to the patient taking warfarin. He then recommends medications, such as nifedipine or glyceryl trinitrate ointment, which can help dilate arteries. Furthermore, he emphasizes the importance of keeping the hands warm. Lastly, Dr. Scurr reflects on the increasing use of online weight-loss jabs, observing that he sees many patients who are seeking reassurance about side effects. He notes that, while he has only seen nausea, diarrhea, and hair loss with significant weight loss as side effects, there is a risk of acute pancreatitis. He also discusses prescribing Ozempic, containing semaglutide, for both type 2 diabetes and weight loss. He mentions that he has started prescribing the oral version of semaglutide for some patients, for whom the injections are less desirable. However, he warns that recent studies have shown that about 5% of patients taking this oral medication experience dysesthesia, an unpleasant burning electric shock sensation. He concludes by stressing the need to carefully consider the potential risks when evaluating the benefits of new treatments





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Breast Pain Raynaud's Disease HRT Weight Loss Medication Side Effects

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