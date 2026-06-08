Medik8 Launches Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ Serum for Rapid Skin Rejuvenation

Medik8 has introduced the Exo‑PDRN Prismatic+ serum, a clinically proven treatment that boosts skin luminosity and firmness within seven days. Powered by a vegan Prismatic PDRN and a Triple Exosome Complex, the serum targets six signs of ageing while strengthening the skin barrier and calming redness.

Medik8 , the creators of the acclaimed number‑one global retinal serum, has launched a new PDRN serum that is clinically proven to improve skin luminosity in seven days.

The Exo‑PDRN Prismatic+ brings to market the viral Korean skincare ingredient PDRN-a naturally derived molecule originally developed as an injectable that is now a beauty phenomenon for its ability to promote glowing, youthful skin. Formulated with a vegan Prismatic PDRN that features a stable tetrahedral structure for optimal skin penetration, the serum supports rapid recovery and calms visible redness.

Its high‑strength Triple Exosome Complex contains 151 billion exosomes that signal the skin's natural repair processes to strengthen the barrier and restore skin architecture. An ATP precursor further boosts visible rejuvenation, helping to reduce wrinkles, even skin tone, improve firmness, restore volume and support overall skin health.

Backed by 15 years of in‑house science and independent clinical studies on 60 volunteers, the serum demonstrated a 50 percent boost in natural skin rejuvenation, with visible improvements in luminosity and firmness in just seven days. Users report a glossy, fluid texture that absorbs quickly without stickiness, leaving skin smoother, plumper and more supple. The product integrates effortlessly into existing routines and has received positive shopper reviews praising its feel and early results





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Medik8 Exo-PDRN Prismatic+ PDRN Serum Korean Skincare Ingredient Skin Luminosity Exosome Complex Anti-Ageing Skin Barrier Clinical Trial Salmon DNA

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