Mediterranean Diet Adherence Declines as 21st Century Urban Life Disrupts Healthy Eating Habits

A narrative review in Applied Sciences reveals how long hours, rising food costs, and ultra-processed convenience meals are eroding Mediterranean diet adherence and increasing obesity rates.

A new narrative review published in the journal Applied Sciences highlights the growing difficulty of maintaining the Mediterranean Diet in modern society. Researchers from Branganca Polytechnic University and the University of Vigo argue that 21st Century Lifestyle changes, specifically long working hours and rising food costs, are directly undermining traditional healthy eating patterns.

The Core Mechanism of Dietary Decline

The Mediterranean Diet is widely recognized as one of the most beneficial nutritional frameworks globally. It emphasizes a high intake of fruits, vegetables, olive oil, legumes, nuts, and whole grains. This pattern includes modest portions of fish, dairy, and eggs, while strictly limiting alcohol and red meat. The authors clarify that wine consumption is viewed as a cultural tradition rather than a health recommendation.

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Historical data suggests that populations adhering to this lifestyle in the mid-20th Century enjoyed longer life expectancies. They also experienced significantly lower rates of chronic illnesses, including cardiovascular diseases and various forms of cancer. These health benefits were supported by physical activity and social habits inherent to Mediterranean living.

Methodology and Research Scope

The study involved scientists from Branganca Polytechnic University, the University of Vigo, the Galicia Sur Health Research Institute, and the Polytechnic University of Guarda in Portugal and Spain. They conducted a comprehensive search of PubMed, Web of Science, ScienceDirect, and Google Scholar between October 2024 and December 2025. The final reference list included 116 sources, focusing on peer-reviewed articles from the previous decade.

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The researchers analyzed literature on nutritional transitions, ready-to-eat products, and adherence assessment tools like the MEDLIFE Index. They also incorporated World Health Organization data on noncommunicable disease mortality in Mediterranean countries from 1960 to 2020. This broad scope allowed them to identify systemic barriers to healthy eating in contemporary urban environments.

Stakeholder Challenges and Economic Barriers

Global obesity rates have more than doubled since 1990. Statistics from 2022 indicate that roughly 2.5 billion adults are currently living with overweight conditions. The review found that adherence to the Mediterranean Diet has declined substantially since the 1960s, particularly among urban, younger, and lower-income demographics. These groups face unique economic and temporal pressures that make traditional cooking difficult.

Long working hours and less time to cook have pushed many individuals toward inexpensive ultra-processed meals. These products often contain excess sugar, fat, and sodium while providing few micronutrients. The financial disparity is stark, with one comparison noting that ultra-processed foods cost approximately $0.55 per 100 calories, whereas unprocessed foods cost $1.45 for the same caloric value.

Lower adherence is also correlated with specific lifestyle factors. The authors identified that smokers, individuals under high stress, urban residents, and those with low physical activity levels struggle most to maintain dietary standards. Approximately 3 billion people worldwide find healthy diets out of reach due to these complex socioeconomic and environmental factors.

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Real-World Impact and Future Strategies

The review emphasizes that modern urban living is characterized by limited time, reduced physical activity, and a food supply built entirely around convenience. These shifts coincide with rising rates of metabolic disorders and cardiovascular disease. The authors argue that targeted food and lifestyle strategies are necessary to improve adherence in contemporary settings.

Strategies to restore traditional benefits include promoting communal meals and integrating everyday movement into daily routines. Food environment interventions in workplaces and schools were also highlighted as potential areas for improvement. The study calls for policy changes that address the cost disparity between processed and unprocessed foods to make healthy eating accessible to all income levels.

The authors cautioned that increases in noncommunicable disease mortality in several Mediterranean countries might reflect population aging and other risk factors. However, the decline in dietary quality remains a significant contributor to the global health crisis. Adapting the Mediterranean lifestyle to 21st Century constraints requires a multifaceted approach involving individual behavior change and systemic food policy reform.