Meg Ryan Lists Hamptons Mansion for $15.25 Million After Renovations

Actress Meg Ryan has put her Bridgehampton estate on the market for $15.25 million, following a purchase price of $13.5 million two years ago and a series of upgrades including a dog shower. The property spans 5,000 square feet on 1.5 acres with geothermal heating and a modern monochrome interior by Kitty McCoy. Ryan's move continues her trend of profitable real estate ventures, including a recent $16.8 million sale in Montecito.

Meg Ryan , the iconic actress known for her role in When Harry Met Sally ... , has listed her sprawling Hamptons mansion for sale at an asking price of $15.25 million.

The 64-year-old star originally purchased the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom property in Bridgehampton, New York, for $13.5 million just two years ago. After undertaking a series of renovations-which notably included the addition of a dog shower with hot and cold settings-she is now looking to offload the estate, as reported by the New York Post.

Situated on a 1.5-acre lot, the 5,000-square-foot home features five fireplaces, comprehensive security surveillance, and an advanced five-zone heating and cooking geothermal system that harnesses the earth's natural warmth. Externally, the house embodies classic Hamptons elegance with red brick walls, shingled roofs, and towering white pillars.

Inside, the design shifts to a sleek, contemporary aesthetic, dominated by a monochromatic palette of black, white, and shades of grey, all curated by renowned Hamptons architect Kitty McCoy, who has over three decades of experience in the region. Visitors approach via a stone pathway winding through a vast, sun-dappled lawn dotted with trees and meticulously manicured hedges.

Inside, highlights include a library with an attached bathroom, an open-plan kitchen-dining area, a patio with ash grey hardwood flooring and a fireplace, a sunken living room, and a swimming pool. The location is prized for its convenience to both local beaches and the village center, home to celebrated restaurants such as Dopo il Ponte and Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House.

While Ryan's acting career has slowed since the peak of the 1990s, she has built a profitable side venture in property flipping. She previously bought Hank Azaria's 4,100-square-foot SoHo loft for $8 million in 2014 and sold it three years later for a $2 million profit. More recently, in June of last year, she sold an 8,352-square-foot house in Montecito, the celebrity enclave in Santa Barbara known for housing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Oprah Winfrey.

Ryan had purchased that property-a five-bedroom, six-bathroom home with an 800-square-foot guest house-for $9.5 million in 2021. The Montecito sale netted her $16.8 million. Interestingly, in January 2022, Ryan was seen cycling along the private road of the Sussexes' residence, despite 'no trespassing' signs, an anecdote that a local described to the Daily Mail as emblematic of her accessible, neighborly curiosity





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