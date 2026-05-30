Megan McKenna and Oliver Burke enjoy family beach day in Mallorca

Megan McKenna looked incredible as she hit the beach amid her sun-soaked family getaway in Mallorca on Saturday. The TV personality, 33, enjoyed a cooling dip in the ocean with footballer husband Oliver Burke, 29, and their 19-month-old son Landon.

Megan McKenna looked incredible as she hit the beach amid her sun-soaked family getaway in Mallorca on Saturday. The TV personality, 33, enjoyed a cooling dip in the ocean with footballer husband Oliver Burke , 29, and their 19-month-old son Landon.

Megan displayed her toned and tanned figure in a plunging graphic swimsuit with her son's name on a necklace around her neck. She beamed as she lovingly cradled her son, who was protected from the scorching sun in a swimsuit and hat. Oliver, who plays for German Bundesliga club Union Berlin, showcased his tattooed physique as he topped up tan in just a pair of swimming trunks.

The doting parents, who wed in June 2025, brought along an inflatable for their son who beamed as he floated in the ocean.

Megan displayed her toned and tanned figure in a plunging graphic swimsuit with her son's name on a necklace around her neck. She beamed as she lovingly cradled her son, who was protected from the scorching sun in a swimsuit and hat. Oliver, who plays for German Bundesliga club Union Berlin, showcased his tattooed physique as he topped up tan in just a pair of swimming trunks.

The doting parents, who wed in June 2025, brought along an inflatable for their son who beamed as he floated in the ocean.

Megan displayed her toned and tanned figure in a plunging graphic swimsuit with her son's name on a necklace around her neck. She beamed as she lovingly cradled her son, who was protected from the scorching sun in a swimsuit and hat. Oliver, who plays for German Bundesliga club Union Berlin, showcased his tattooed physique as he topped up tan in just a pair of swimming trunks.

The doting parents, who wed in June 2025, brought along an inflatable for their son who beamed as he floated in the ocean.

Megan displayed her toned and tanned figure in a plunging graphic swimsuit with her son's name on a necklace around her neck. She beamed as she lovingly cradled her son, who was protected from the scorching sun in a swimsuit and hat. Oliver, who plays for German Bundesliga club Union Berlin, showcased his tattooed physique as he topped up tan in just a pair of swimming trunks.

The doting parents, who wed in June 2025, brought along an inflatable for their son who beamed as he floated in the ocean





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