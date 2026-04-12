Megan McKenna Hopes for Another Baby Boy and Shuts Down Mum-Shamers

Former TOWIE star Megan McKenna is looking forward to expanding her family with husband Oliver Burke. She shares her thoughts on motherhood and responds to online criticism about her parenting choices, particularly in regard to her son Landon's development.

Megan McKenna, the former TOWIE star, has shared her hopes to expand her family with her husband, footballer Oliver Burke , and she's already convinced she's destined to have another boy. The couple, who have an 18-month-old son named Landon, welcomed their child through IVF. Megan, speaking at the Ideal Home Show at Olympia London, expressed her feeling of being a 'boy mum' and joked about how football has become a central part of her life since Landon started playing with a ball.

The family currently divides their time between London and Berlin, where Oliver plays for Union Berlin. Megan's life has undergone significant changes since becoming a mother, finding a substantial online following through her cooking clips and openly discussing her challenges in finding safe foods due to her wheat allergy and celiac disease. She also shared anecdotes about the division of household chores, highlighting the struggle she faces when she is left to wash dishes alone, especially after filming and editing her cooking videos while also caring for Landon. The couple got married last year in a romantic ceremony at Grantley Hall in North Yorkshire, surrounded by their loved ones. \Megan regularly shares glimpses of her life as a mother on social media, however, she has also had to defend herself against criticism from other mothers. In October, she publicly addressed comments made by Bernice Marie, a contestant from Masterchef series 13, who questioned why Landon hadn't yet started crawling. Bernice's original comment was deleted after it criticized Megan's parenting. Megan responded by explaining Landon's developmental progress and addressing the often-unsolicited opinions of other mothers. She shared her frustration with the practice of 'mum-shaming' and asserted that she shouldn't have to defend her parenting decisions. Megan emphasized that Landon was on the verge of crawling and highlighted the fact that babies develop at different paces. Fans quickly rallied to support Megan and criticized Bernice's comments, with many sharing their own experiences and defending Megan's devotion to her son. The star insisted that while she 'should not have to explain herself', Landon was 'on the verge, moving and on his knees', in response to Bernice's comments. In her video, Megan said to the camera: 'Do you know what I never come on to just like out people but something these people need to be educated... 'So there is a lady that has just written something on my page about Landon saying that I'm clearly not a good mum because he doesn't crawl yet and he's nearly one... 'Firstly, crawling can be from seven months to 13 months, some babies don't even crawl, they just go straight to walking. Landon is literally on the verge... 'He is literally like on his knees and moving, he just hasn't been able to do the actual moving with the knees. I don't need to explain myself but he's obviously 11 months... 'I just find it bizarre that another mum who is proudly stating she's cabin crew, has kids, has been on TV, and I'm actually going to put her Instagram on my next post.. 'I just think this mum-shaming needs to stop because it's absolutely ridiculous.' Fans soon rushed to defend the star against Bernice's later-deleted comment, with users writing: 'Megan my daughter is 2 this next week and she has never crawled and still doesn’t walk! She bum shuffles everywhere!... He’s too cute your a phenomenal mother... He will crawl, walk & talk when he is ready. You are a gorgeous mum to him. Plus He is so busy eating an making us all broody that hasn’t got time to crawl anyway... 'Can’t believe anyone who has followed you since you had Landon would call you a bad mum, your devotion to that little boy and love shines through! Don’t listen is silly people on the internet.' Elsewhere Megan's fans also responded directly to Bernice, penning: 'how dare you.. Landon is perfectly fine in his milestones.\Megan McKenna's journey as a mother has not only brought her personal fulfillment but has also created a strong connection with her fans who admire her openness and authentic portrayal of motherhood. Her experiences, including her IVF journey, her struggles with food sensitivities, and her interactions with online communities, highlight the multifaceted nature of contemporary motherhood. The response to Bernice's comments underscores the need for respectful dialogue and understanding within online parenting circles. While Megan's openness has garnered her a supportive audience, it also exposes her to judgmental remarks. Despite the challenges, Megan continues to embrace her role as a mother, sharing her life with her audience and advocating for a more supportive and understanding approach to parenting. The star insisted that while she 'should not have to explain herself', Landon was 'on the verge, moving and on his knees', in response to Bernice's comments





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