Megan McKenna's Business Woes Continue as Third Company Faces Collapse

The Only Way Is Essex star Megan McKenna's entrepreneurial ventures are reportedly facing significant financial difficulties, with her latest performing arts company accumulating debts and facing potential closure. This follows the failures of her restaurant and fashion businesses, raising concerns about her business acumen.

Megan McKenna, known for her appearances on The Only Way Is Essex and subsequent ventures as an influencer and entrepreneur, is facing mounting financial difficulties with her businesses.

Despite a reported personal fortune of around £2 million, McKenna’s track record reveals a pattern of failed ventures and accumulating debts. Her latest company, a ‘performing arts’ firm, is currently operating at a loss and owes creditors approximately £75,000. The company has not filed accounts since March 2024, and its confirmation statement is significantly overdue, prompting Companies House to consider striking it off the register.

This isn’t an isolated incident; McKenna’s 2018 restaurant, MCK Grill, closed after just 14 months with debts exceeding £336,000, including money owed to her mother. A subsequent fashion business also collapsed in 2021, leaving nearly £50,000 in unpaid debts. The current situation has led to a subtle rebranding effort, with the company changing its name from ‘M McKenna Ltd’ to the less conspicuous ‘Number 1671 Ltd’ in March 2025.

This move suggests a possible attempt to distance the business from McKenna’s public profile. While McKenna’s personal life has undergone a transformation – she is now a mother and married to a professional footballer, focusing on cooking videos and a more relatable online persona – her business ventures continue to struggle. The repeated failures raise questions about her business acumen and the likelihood of her latest company avoiding a similar fate.

The contrast between her carefully curated online image and the financial realities of her businesses is striking. In contrast, Holly Brooke and Joely Sanderson, founders of gut health brand We Are Regular, are gaining traction by embracing authenticity and transparency in their influencer approach. They openly share both successes and struggles, including personal experiences with issues like constipation and bloating, a departure from the traditionally polished influencer landscape.

Similarly, Bea Elton, known for her cleaning empire @CleanWithBea, is leveraging her large online following to advocate for animal rights, demonstrating a shift towards influencers using their platforms for social and political campaigning. These examples highlight a growing trend of influencers prioritizing genuine connection and purpose over curated perfection, offering a different model for brand building and online engagement.

The success of We Are Regular and the shift in Bea Elton’s focus suggest a demand for authenticity and social responsibility within the influencer space





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Megan Mckenna Business Failure Debt Companies House Influencer Entrepreneur We Are Regular Bea Elton Authenticity Gut Health

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

West Lothian business partners with industry expert in bid to accelerate growthRandex, the UK specialist in automated storage, and materials‑handling, has formed a new partnership with Sales Geek Scotland, provider of expert sales solutions, training, and outsourced sales, as it pursues an ambitious growth plan.

Read more »

A Week of Diverse Headlines: Dementia, Business Scandals, Tragedy, and Royal EncountersA comprehensive overview of recent news, covering health, finance, entertainment, and tragic events, including insights into dementia awareness, business practices, personal stories, and royal engagements.

Read more »

Fire still burning at Notts business left destroyed by blazePolice and fire investigators are now working at the scene

Read more »

'My addiction to sunbeds took over me - now I can't stop'Megan Blain, 19, started using sunbeds in her mid-teens to boost her confidence

Read more »

Coronation Street fans adamant over Megan Walsh's 'future' after bloodied appearanceFans of the ITV soap think they know what will happen to Megan Walsh as she made a bloodied appearance ahead of her possible death

Read more »

Scott McKenna keen to reward Scotland coach Steve Clarke's loyalty at World CupScott McKenna hopes to reward Scotland coach Steve Clarke's 'loyalty' and help the national team make history at this summer's World Cup.

Read more »