Megan Pickford Aims to Revive WAG Glamour at World Cup

Megan Pickford embraces her role as a throwback WAG, planning extravagant outfits and partying to support husband Jordan at the World Cup.

Megan Pickford has traveled to the United States with a clear mission: to recreate the exuberant WAG lifestyle that defined the 2006 World Cup in Baden-Baden.

She considers it her dream to bring back those days when partners of footballers flaunted bold fashion, partied late into the night, and shopped extravagantly. However, the past twenty years have seen a transformation in the role of footballers wives and girlfriends. Many now pursue serious careers, avoid the spotlight, and reject being defined solely by their famous partners. But Megan stands out as a deliberate throwback to an earlier era.

After years of being in the shadow of other England WAGs, the blonde, tanned, glamorous wife of goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is ready to assume the position of queen bee. Insiders describe her as refreshingly different from the modern, career-oriented WAGs, embracing the outfits, the glamour, and the prestige that comes with being a high-profile partner. She takes pride in supporting her husband and believes looking the part is the least she can do.

Along with Kate Kane, wife of captain Harry Kane, Megan is among the longest-serving partners in the squad, and this moment is her chance to shine. Her outfit for England's 4-2 victory against Croatia on Wednesday epitomized the classic WAG style. Megan wore a cowboy hat featuring the number one, matching her husband's jersey, paired with a white vest and designer jeans that showcased her midriff.

She accessorized with Gucci sunglasses, a necklace spelling out her daughter Ostara's name, and a small White Lady Dior handbag costing £2,500, complying with stadium bag regulations. This outfit was part of a meticulously planned wardrobe, months in the making. She had lost her suitcase in transit but it arrived just in time, a relief given her dedication to the red, white, and blue Three Lions color scheme.

Megan has long admired iconic WAGs like Victoria Beckham, Coleen Rooney, and Alex Gerrard, studying their style and embracing the WAG culture. The other contender for the WAG queen bee title is Kate Kane, but the two women have very different approaches. Kate, who wore a dark denim dress for the match, leads a quiet life in Munich with her husband.

Megan, in contrast, is deeply embedded in the footballers wives social circle in Cheshire, home to former WAG queen Coleen Rooney, whom Megan idolizes. Megan and Jordan met at school in Washington, Tyne and Wear, when she was fourteen and he was sixteen. They have been together for fifteen years, through his rise from a football-mad schoolboy to one of the world's best goalkeepers.

They live in a £3 million mansion with their three children: Arlo, six, Ostara, two, and one-year-old Misty. The house was purchased after his £25 million transfer to Everton in 2017, making him the most expensive goalkeeper in British history. Megan counts Fern Maguire, Sasha Attwood, and Annie Kilner as both neighbors and close friends. She was reportedly firmly on Coleen Rooney's side during the Wagatha Christie legal dispute.

Now, Megan aims to be the new queen of the WAGs, embracing her working-class roots and making the most of her time in the spotlight. The term WAG first gained prominence during the 2006 World Cup, when the partners of England players became tabloid fixtures. Since then, the stereotype has evolved, with many modern WAGs prioritizing careers and privacy.

However, Megan consciously channels the original WAG spirit. She posts outfit previews on social media, engages with fans, and enthusiastically celebrates England's goals. Her commitment to the role is evident in her planning and attention to detail. The Dallas stadium atmosphere added to the spectacle, with fans embracing the Western theme.

Megan's cowboy hat was a hit, symbolizing her playful embrace of the occasion. Her support for Jordan is unwavering; she is often seen cheering passionately from the stands. As England progresses in the tournament, Megan's wardrobe choices will likely continue to generate attention. She represents a nostalgic return to the earlier, more flamboyant WAG era, providing a contrast to the more reserved partners of today.

Her story resonates with those who miss the carefree days of big hair and tiny shorts. In a time when many WAGs are lawyers, nurses, or engineers, Megan stands out as a throwback, and many find it refreshing. She is proud of her husband and determined to be his biggest cheerleader, both on and off the pitch





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