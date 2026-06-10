Megan Pickford's Glamorous Nails and Rome Getaway Ahead of Jordan's 2026 World Cup Campaign

Megan Pickford, wife of England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, showcased her England-themed manicure as she prepares to support her husband in the 2026 World Cup. The article details her recent stylish lunch outing, her lavish 30th birthday trip to Rome with friends, and the family's recent joy with the birth of their third child, highlighting the balance of football fame and personal life.

In the lead-up to the 2026 World Cup, England's starting goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is among the frontrunners for the prestigious Golden Glove award, a testament to his anticipated pivotal role for the Three Lions.

As the national team prepares for the tournament, his wife, Megan Pickford, has been prominently showcasing her personal style and unwavering support from the sidelines. Recently, Megan was seen beaming during a lunch outing in Hale, Greater Manchester, where she displayed a striking manicure featuring the England flag design on her ring fingers.

Dressed casually yet stylishly in a baby pink gym set with a white top and Nike trainers, and accessorized with black sunglasses and an iced matcha, the 30-year-old WAG's appearance was a clear sign of her anticipation for the global football spectacle. This public display of pride follows a lavish celebration Megan enjoyed just three months prior, which she embarked on during her husband's international duty.

To commemorate her 30th birthday, she jetted off to Rome with an elite group of friends, including Sasha Attwood, girlfriend of Jack Grealish, and Erin Borini, wife of Fabio Borini. The group traveled in style via a private jet and checked into the opulent Six Senses Hotel, where rooms can cost up to £2,000 per night.

Their itinerary was nothing short of extravagant, featuring a private cruise along the Tiber River, a shopping excursion at the legendary Hermes boutique, and dinner at the celebrity-frequented Le Jardin restaurant, known for its high-profile patrons like George Clooney and Leonardo DiCaprio. The trip was infused with personalized touches, such as matching tote bags and goalkeeper gloves emblazoned with Jordan's name, symbolizing their shared connection to football. Beyond the glamour, the Pickford family has also been celebrating significant personal milestones.

Last year, Jordan and Megan welcomed their third child, a daughter named Misty Celine Pickford, just nine months after England's Euro 2024 final. The couple, who are also parents to six-year-old son Arlo and a two-year-old daughter, shared heartfelt posts on social media documenting Misty's arrival and their festive Easter decorations. Their journey together began in childhood, culminating in a marriage initially held in a low-key ceremony in March 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

They later renewed their vows in a picturesque beach ceremony in the Maldives in July 2022, describing it as 'worth the wait.

' As Jordan focuses on the upcoming World Cup, the Pickfords continue to balance high-profile football commitments with their growing family and the vibrant social sphere that comes with being part of England's football elite





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Megan Pickford Jordan Pickford England World Cup 2026 Golden Glove WAG Rome Birthday Trip England Football Misty Celine Pickford Jack Grealish Sasha Attwood

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