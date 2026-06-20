Megan Pickford shines as the ultimate WAG on England's World Cup campaign

Megan Pickford has taken on a 'mother hen' role to her fellow partners, with sources saying she's thrilled to take on her title a la the wives and girlfriends of years past. She has been documenting her journey on social media, sharing her experiences and outfits with her followers.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford ensured he still had a gift waiting for his wife Megan on their wedding anniversary, while he's away training for the Three Lions ' second World Cup tie.

Megan has travelled to Boston ahead of England's second group match against Ghana on Tuesday, having documented the drama of losing her luggage during her flight to the US last week. Jordan and Megan celebrated four years of marriage on Saturday, and the influencer shared a video of the sweet surprise she'd been given by her husband.

Arriving at her accommodation for the trip, she shared she'd been treated with flower petals leading to the bedroom, huge bouquets of roses, and a sweet note from him. England got their World Cup campaign off to a roaring start on Wednesday with a 4-2 victory against Croatia. England's World Cup campaign is off to a roaring start with a 4-2 victory against Croatia.

Megan has taken on a 'mother hen' role to her fellow partners, with sources saying she's thrilled to take on her title a la the wives and girlfriends of years past.

'In a time when the WAGs are lawyers, or nurses or even an engineer, there's Megan. Some joke, in a kind way, that she's a bit of a throwback to the old times but it's just so refreshing,' one insider told The Daily Mail.

'She loves it all - the outfits, the glamour and the prestigious role and column inches being a WAG brings. She is so proud of Jordan and so the least she can do is look the part to cheer him on.

'But in all seriousness, along with Kate Kane - wife of captain Harry - she is the longest-serving partner of the squad. This is her moment to shine, and she will.

' Megan was aged ten at the time of the 2006 World Cup. But she's clearly been doing her research because nothing screamed WAG like the outfit she wore to cheer on England during their win against Croatia.

In keeping with the match's Dallas location, Megan wore a cowboy hat with a number one on the front - the same as her husband's goalkeeper shirt - a white vest and a pair of designer jeans which showed off her enviable midriff. She finished her look with a pair of Gucci sunglasses, a necklace spelling out her daughter Ostara's name and a tiny £2,500 White Lady Dior handbag in keeping with the strict stadium rules on bag measurements.

'Megan has spent years watching Victoria Beckham, Coleen Rooney, Alex Gerrard and the like, really getting into the WAG groove,' says a source involved with the England clan. Arriving at her accommodation for the trip, she shared she'd been treated with flower petals leading to the bedroom, huge bouquets of roses, and a sweet note from him.

But while joining the Three Lions WAGs Stateside to cheer on their partners, Megan had to resort to a last-minute outfit change after losing her luggage. Posing with her back to the camera and wearing a small Three Lions shirt emblazoned with 'Daddy,' Megan wrote at the time: 'Arrived in America yesterday...my suitcase did not. Can I wear my 7 year old top for the game tonight or not ?

' Giving an update late on Thursday night she said: 'Just flew next destination Jordan's brother stayed in Dallas to collect my suitcase that was arriving this afternoon. 'He had a flight booked later this evening. I brought his suitcase with me on my flight. When he went to collect my case they said they have to hold it in customs for 24 hours.

'He's now waiting in Dallas for my suitcase to clear and the next flight is Saturday. And I now have his suitcase so he can't brush his teeth.

' Megan ended her post with two laughing emojis and captioned it: 'For the invested huns. ' One follower replied: 'You couldn't make it up, but on the flip side I can't wait to see your next outfit. PS make sure you buy spare toothbrushes and pack them in hand luggage,' Megan then added: 'I'm waiting for Ant and Dec to jump out and tell me it's a prank.

' Telling her followers what had happened earlier she had written: 'My top five horror stories; arriving in America for the World Cup, my suitcase did not arrive. Now sharing my seven-year-old's kit.

'My husband plays tonight, the airline hasn't got back with when my case will arrive. ' She added: 'But as long as we get to watch Daddy 'cause football is coming home. ' Ollie Watkins' wife Ellie replied: 'Worst nightmare don't worry I've got 3 suitcases full. Coming to the rescue.





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