Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs Reunite at 52nd American Music Awards

Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs reunited at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they presented the trophy for best rock/alternative album to Twenty One Pilots. The pair, who star in the HBO series Hacks, wore matching denim and black attire, insisting they were not cosplaying like they did with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet back in January.

Megan Stalter and Paul W. Downs reunited at the 52nd American Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they presented the trophy for best rock/alternative album to Twenty One Pilots .

The pair, who star in the HBO series Hacks, wore matching denim and black attire, insisting they were not cosplaying like they did with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet back in January. This is our every day look, Stalter told Variety on the black carpet. The Prettiest Girl In America singer is set to drop her debut pop album Crave this summer.

Stalter wore Levi's blue jeans fastened with a B-Low The Belt buckle, which was emblazoned with Downs' face, while he wore a belt buckle covered in her visage. The four-time Actor Award nominee and the three-time Emmy winner were at the MGM Grand Garden Arena to present the trophy. Hairstylist Clayton Hawkins made sure her knee-length raven wig shielded Stalter's modesty, and make-up artist Alexandra French drew her pencil-thin brows.

The Too Much star even wore a faux tattoo of a tribal heart on her lower back for the occasion. Stalter and Downs only broke character when they were greeted by four-time Grammy-nominated pop star, Bebe Rexha, wearing a black fishnet corseted ensemble. The Brooklyn-born 36-year-old is scheduled to perform her new single New Religion during an AMAs after party held at nearby Marquee Nightclub.

The bisexual funnywoman and Downs conclude their roles as Kayla Schaefer and her boss Jimmy LuSaque Jr. in the series finale of Hacks airing this Thursday after five successful seasons. Stalter - who boasts 1.1 million social media followers - posted an Instagram slideshow of BTS moments on Monday captioned: I don't want it to end.

The Number 1 Happy Family USA actress will takeover the titular role of former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln in the campy Broadway play Oh, Mary! from July 6-September 12 at the Lyceum Theatre in New York City. I feel like I'm just going to kind of wing it, Stalter told People of her Broadway debut. Join the discussion: Do celebrities dressing up playfully at awards shows add fun or distract from the music itself? What's your view





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Megan Stalter Paul W. Downs American Music Awards Hacks Twenty One Pilots

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