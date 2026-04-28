Megan Thee Stallion Exits Moulin Rouge! The Musical After One Month, Citing Health and Personal Struggles

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her departure from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, ending her historic run as the first female Zidler on Broadway after just one month. The decision comes amid health concerns and a recent breakup with NBA player Klay Thompson, as the rapper prioritizes her well-being.

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her departure from Moulin Rouge! The Musical , ending her historic run as the first-ever female Zidler on Broadway after just one month.

The 31-year-old hip-hop sensation, known for her 78.7 million social media followers and three Grammy Awards, took to social media on Monday to share the news.

'Hotties, my last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1,' she wrote. 'It's been such an honor to be part of the Moulin Rouge family and I've met so many amazing people in this theater! Y'all work so hard and I have so much respect for the dedication, stamina, work ethic, time, and effort y'all put into the work!

' She expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, calling the experience meaningful, and thanked her fans, the 'Hotties,' for their support during her Broadway journey. Stallion, born Megan Pete, was originally set to perform at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in Midtown Manhattan until May 17, but her exit comes amid personal and health challenges. Last Saturday, she hinted at her impending departure when she broke down in tears during the curtain call, as captured in fan footage.

The announcement follows her recent breakup with Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson, whom she accused of cheating and lacking commitment.

'Holding you down through all your horrible mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be monogamous? ' she blasted on Instagram. In a statement to the Daily Mail, she said, 'I've made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity, and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there's no real path forward.

I'm taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.

' Her departure from the musical also follows a health scare during a March 31 performance, where she suffered from extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels, leading to hospitalization. 'Last night was a real wake-up call for me. I've been pushing myself past my limits lately, running on empty, and my body finally said enough,' she wrote.

'It honestly scared me. I thought I was gonna faint on stage, I really tried to push through my performance but I just couldn't. Hotties, I wanna be real with y'all because you mean everything to me and I hate letting y'all down. I just need one day to rest, reset, and take care of myself the way I should have been.

' Despite the setbacks, Stallion remains a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, balancing her music career with high-profile ventures like her Broadway debut. Her exit from Moulin Rouge! The Musical marks a pivotal moment in her career, highlighting the pressures of fame and the importance of self-care





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