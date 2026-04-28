Megan Thee Stallion Exits Moulin Rouge! The Musical After One Month, Citing Health and Personal Struggles

Megan Thee Stallion has ended her historic Broadway run as the first female Zidler in Moulin Rouge! The Musical after just one month, citing health issues and a recent breakup with NBA player Klay Thompson. The rapper expressed gratitude for the experience but acknowledged the need for rest and personal reflection.

Megan Thee Stallion has announced her departure from Moulin Rouge ! The Musical, ending her historic run as the first female Zidler on Broadway after just one month.

The 31-year-old hip-hop sensation, known for her 78.7 million social media followers and three Grammy Awards, took to social media to share the news with her fans. My last performance as Zidler in @moulinrougebway will be May 1, she wrote, expressing gratitude for the experience and the incredible team behind the production. She praised the cast and crew for their dedication, stamina, and work ethic, calling it an honor to be part of the Moulin Rouge family.

The rapper, born Megan Pete, was originally set to perform until May 17 but cited personal and health reasons for her early exit. The announcement comes on the heels of a tumultuous period in her personal life, including a high-profile breakup with Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Klay Thompson. The couple had been together for nine months before Stallion revealed Thompson had cold feet about commitment, despite introducing her to his family.

In a candid Instagram story, she accused him of cheating and questioned his ability to be monogamous, stating, Holding you down through all your horrible mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season, now you don't know if you can be monogamous? I need a real break after this one. Stallion also addressed her health struggles, revealing she suffered extreme exhaustion, dehydration, vasoconstriction, and low metabolic levels during a March 31 performance, which led to a hospital visit.

She described the incident as a wake-up call, admitting she had been pushing herself past her limits and needed time to rest and reset. Despite the challenges, Megan Thee Stallion remains a powerhouse in the entertainment industry. Her Broadway debut was a significant milestone, making her the first woman to take on the role of Zidler in the acclaimed musical.

Fans, known as Hotties, have been supportive throughout her journey, and Stallion expressed her love and appreciation for their unwavering support. As she steps away from the stage, she leaves behind a legacy of resilience and talent, promising to return stronger. Her career spans multiple genres, from hip-hop to acting, and her influence continues to grow.

With this chapter closing, fans eagerly await her next move, whether it be new music, another acting role, or a return to the stage in a different capacity





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