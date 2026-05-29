Megan Thee Stallion Stuns in Confidence at Miami Swim Week Following High-Profile Split

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads at the 2026 Paraiso Miami Swim Week as she debuted her Hot Girl Summer swimwear collection, radiating confidence after her recent split from Klay Thompson. The rapper showcased a bold patterned swimsuit with cutouts, accessorized with chunky jewelry and glam makeup, while sending a powerful message about self-prioritization and moving forward.

Megan Thee Stallion made a bold statement at the 2026 Paraiso Miami Swim Week , showcasing her confidence and style during the Hot Girl Summer Runway Show .

The 31-year-old rapper, who recently ended her relationship with NBA player Klay Thompson, strutted down the catwalk in a striking patterned swimsuit featuring large side cutouts. The piece was held up by thin halter straps, and she paired it with open-toed white heels. Her dark hair was styled in a sleek ponytail, and she accessorized with chunky bracelets and hoop earrings.

Her makeup was glamorous, with voluminous lashes, smoky eye shadow, a warm blush, highlighter, and a nude satin lip tint. At the end of the show, she accepted a bouquet of flowers and posed for photos with other models. The event featured the second collection of her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line, which emphasizes inclusivity and offers matching looks for fans and their pets.

In a statement, Megan expressed her desire to expand her brand's reach and create a fun, inclusive summer experience. This appearance comes one month after she publicly announced her breakup with Klay Thompson, citing a breach of trust, fidelity, and respect. She emphasized her focus on self-care and moving forward with peace and clarity





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Megan Thee Stallion Klay Thompson Hot Girl Summer Miami Swim Week Swimwear Collection Breakup Confidence Runway Show

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