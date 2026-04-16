Meghan Claims Decade of Online Attacks; Harry Reveals Therapy Turning Point

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed the profound negative impact of social media and the vital importance of mental health support during a visit to Batyr, a youth mental health organization in Melbourne. Meghan revealed she was "the most trolled person in the entire world" for ten years, while Prince Harry shared a personal story about only seeking therapy when in severe distress.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, recently engaged with young mental health advocates at Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Australia. During their visit to the organization Batyr, which focuses on preventative youth mental health through peer-to-peer programs and lived experience storytelling, both royals shared personal insights and perspectives on the impact of social media and the importance of seeking mental health support.

Meghan revealed that she had endured relentless online criticism for a decade, stating she was "the most trolled person in the entire world." She described the social media industry as a "billion-dollar industry, that is completely anchored and predicated on cruelty to get clicks," expressing skepticism about its willingness to change. Meghan lamented that companies are "not incentivised to stop" the negative online environment, which she felt had directly impacted her. She drew a personal connection to the struggles of the young people she was speaking with, emphasizing that her experience "rings true for me in a very real way." Prince Harry echoed concerns about the isolating effects of social media, noting that it has "led to so much loneliness for so many people." He candidly discussed his own journey to seeking therapy, revealing that he only did so "literally in the fetal position, much older, lying on the kitchen floor." This powerful anecdote highlighted his belief in the necessity of reaching a breaking point before acknowledging the need for professional help. Harry also praised Australia's ban on social media use for under-16s as an "epic" step from a "responsibility and leadership standpoint." He acknowledged that while the ban was in place, the core issue of platform accountability remains unresolved. Harry stressed that young people should not be "punished by being banned from something that should be safe to use, no matter what," advocating for a shift towards greater responsibility from social media companies. He also touched upon the nuances of mental health support, sharing his personal preference for less urban environments, stating, "I’m not a city person, my mental health could not stand living in a city – no way." Batyr, founded in 2011 by Sebastian Robertson, aims to normalize conversations around mental health and provide hope to young people by sharing personal stories of mental ill-health. The organization works to combat the youth mental health crisis in Australia by delivering its programs in schools, universities, and workplaces. The current workshop in Melbourne specifically addresses the challenges faced by young people in rural and remote areas, who are often underserved by a crisis-driven mental health system. The Duke and Duchess's visit to Batyr underscores their ongoing commitment to raising awareness about the detrimental effects of social media and promoting accessible mental health resources, particularly for vulnerable youth. Their willingness to share their personal experiences in such a public forum serves to destigmatize mental health issues and encourage others to seek help when needed





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