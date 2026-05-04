Meghan Defends Fashion Marketplace Partnership, Citing Credit for Designers

Duchess of Sussex explains her involvement with OneOff, a fashion platform where she earns commission on sales, emphasizing the importance of proper designer recognition and addressing criticism over monetizing her style.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , has addressed the controversy surrounding her partnership with OneOff, a fashion marketplace where she receives a percentage of sales generated from items she wears.

In a recent interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Meghan explained her motivation stems from a desire to ensure designers receive proper credit for their work. She recounted instances where incorrect designers were credited for her outfits, often through affiliate links or media coverage, which she found unfair. Meghan emphasized the importance of acknowledging the hard work and pride designers invest in their creations, stating she often chooses brands to support friends or out of brand loyalty.

Following her quasi-royal tour of Australia, all of Meghan’s ensembles were uploaded to the OneOff platform, making her both a participant and an investor. This included the outfit she wore during her visit with survivors of the Bondi terror attack, which initially drew criticism when it appeared on the website shortly after the engagement.

The Daily Mail reported that the $2,000 outfit, comprising a Matteau shirt, sailor jeans, Freda Salvador trainers, Brochu Walker sunglasses, and a suede bag, was quickly advertised on the platform. The original page showcasing the Bondi outfit was later removed and replaced with a different image of Meghan, omitting Prince Harry and the context of the beach visit.

Meghan is expected to earn between 10% and 25% commission on sales through OneOff, in addition to her investment in the AI-powered fashion business. Public reaction has been largely negative, with a poll revealing a four-to-one majority of Britons oppose the Sussexes profiting from their royal titles. The incident has sparked debate about the commercialization of their royal brand, with some suggesting it may prompt further discussion about stripping them of their titles, similar to the situation with Prince Andrew.

Royal experts, like Richard Palmer, have criticized the move, viewing it as a clear attempt to capitalize on their royal status. Meanwhile, a beachgoer gained attention for refusing to move during the Sussexes’ visit to Bondi Beach, highlighting the public’s mixed reactions to their presence.

Furthermore, exclusive insights from Richard Eden, Diary Editor, reveal the Queen harbored concerns about Meghan’s relationship with the royal family shortly after her initial welcome





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