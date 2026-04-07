Meghan Markle Aims for 'Queen of Hearts' Status in Australia with Comeback Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to return to Australia, with Meghan Markle hoping to re-establish a positive public image and build on her brand's success. This marks a strategic move following recent setbacks and aims to capitalize on the country's perceived anti-monarchist sentiment.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, are reportedly planning a return trip to Australia with Meghan particularly focused on revitalizing their public image and business ventures. Sources indicate that Meghan is aiming to capitalize on the perceived anti-monarchist sentiment in Australia and position herself as a modern alternative to the Royal Family.

She aims to secure her status as the queen of hearts down under, mirroring the positive reception they received during their initial royal tour years ago, and potentially launching her brand, As Ever, in the country. This upcoming visit, their fourth quasi-royal tour, is seen as a strategic move to regain public favor and financial success, especially after recent setbacks. \Meghan is reportedly eyeing Australia as a launchpad for her brand, with plans to build on the positive reception the couple has experienced in the past. This strategy follows a period of challenges for the Sussexes, including their brand parting ways with Netflix and some of their initial post-royal ventures, such as the Carley Fortune novel adaptation, not materializing. Meghan’s previous solo cooking show on Netflix, With Love, Meghan, faced criticism from viewers, further highlighting the need for a comeback. This trip presents an opportunity to reset their public narrative, with Meghan seeing Australia as a place where they can recreate the magic of their past welcome, now on their own terms. The main event will see Meghan speaking at a £2,000-a-ticket women’s event, dubbed Meg-stock, in Sydney. The couple is confident that the goodwill they previously garnered will translate into success this time around. \Their focus on Australia underscores a strategic shift for the couple after their separation from the Royal Family and their attempts to build independent careers. Harry’s connection to Australia, combined with the successful reception they had earlier, fuels their confidence. The trip is seen as a chance to test the waters, revive their popularity, and potentially generate significant financial gains. The couple believes that Australia offers a more receptive environment for their endeavors, in contrast to some of the difficulties they have faced in the UK and with their Netflix deal. Harry has always felt welcomed in Australia because of the great love people still have for his mother, Princess Diana, and they believe this good will will transfer to them. The Sussexes are looking at this trip as a chance to start again, reset the narrative, and rebuild their brand in a more receptive market





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