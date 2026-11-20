Meghan Markle dines with royal hairdresser George Northwood at The Park in London. The Duchess discusses motherhood and her recent return to the UK with her close friend.

Duchess Meghan Markle recently reunited with her close friend and former royal hairdresser George Northwood for a leisurely lunch at The Park in Bayswater. The gathering marked one of the first public appearances by the Duchess since her return to Britain, taking place less than a mile from her Kensington Palace residence.

Reunion with Royal Hairdresser George Northwood

Meghan Markle chose The Park restaurant for her reunion with George Northwood, offering a candid glimpse into her life post-royal duties. The Duchess was photographed enjoying the company of the forty-seven-year-old stylist, who described the meeting as essential for a proper download after her shock return from California. Northwood revealed that he invited Markle to lunch because they had stayed in touch via text but had not yet spoken in person since her arrival.

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The atmosphere was described as warm and familiar by the hair stylist. Northwood stated that their time together felt like old times, reminiscent of dinners he attended during her royal tours. He noted that Markle had brought sunshine back from her life in the United States, highlighting the positive shift in her demeanor since settling in London again. The pair shared animated conversations, with Markle seen laughing and leaning on Northwood's shoulder during the meal.

Menu Details and £20,000 Fashion Ensemble

Meghan Markle wore a meticulously curated outfit valued at twenty thousand pounds for the occasion. Her ensemble included an eighty-five-pound black tuxedo jacket from Marks and Spencer, paired with Anine Bing jeans costing three hundred and twenty pounds. She accessorized with a sixteen thousand, two hundred and ten-pound diamond and emerald chain necklace by California designer Logan Hollowell. Additional items included a six thousand pound Chanel bag and six hundred and fifty-pound Jennifer Chamandi suede stilettos.

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The Duchess and her guest enjoyed a detailed pescatarian menu during their two-hour lunch. The meal began with crab cakes served with avocado and pumpkin ravioli. This was followed by a main course of sea bass and grilled tiger prawns, accompanied by grilled artichokes and perfectly salted French fries. For dessert, the pair shared key lime pie, completing a dining experience that Northwood described as yum.

Parenting Discussions and Surrogacy Journey

A significant portion of the conversation between Meghan Markle and George Northwood focused on parenting. Northwood recently became a solo parent after having a baby via surrogate, a journey he is currently navigating. Markle, who has two children with Prince Harry, shared practical tips with the stylist. Northwood highlighted that they are both interested in homegrown food and had previously picked vegetables from Markle's garden while he was weaning his seven-month-old son, Elijah.

Northwood described Markle as a hands-on mother, noting that catching up allowed them to swap advice on raising young children. He praised her as a superlative lunch companion who enjoys good chat and laughter. The stylist emphasized that Markle ticks all the boxes for an ideal dining partner, particularly her willingness to share food. This shared interest in fresh produce and child-rearing underscored the depth of their personal friendship beyond professional ties.

Public Reaction and Upcoming Schedule

The lunch took place in October, drawing attention from onlookers and photographers near the Queensway location. Staff at The Park reported that the Duchess was lovely and spoke to everyone in the establishment. Markle selected a table by the window overlooking Hyde Park, creating a relaxed environment for her return to London. Her appearance was noted for its glamour, with her hair styled in a manner consistent with her high-profile public image.

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This meeting follows another high-profile engagement, where Markle enjoyed afternoon tea with Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai at Claridge's a week prior. The series of social interactions signals a gradual reintegration into London society. As Markle continues to balance her public role with personal interests, these reconnections with former colleagues like Northwood highlight her support network. The stylist remains a trusted figure, having styled her hair for their wedding reception in Windsor and subsequent royal tours.