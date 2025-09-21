Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprise Fans at Kevin Costner's Star-Studded Charity Event

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the One805LIVE! concert in Santa Barbara, joining a host of celebrities to support local first responders. This event follows Prince Harry's recent reunion with King Charles, highlighting the couple's continued public presence and charitable endeavors.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry delighted fans with a surprise joint appearance at Kevin Costner 's star-studded charity event in Santa Barbara on Saturday. The event, One805LIVE!, held at the Yellowstone actor's oceanside estate, drew a constellation of celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, making it a truly memorable evening.

This latest public engagement follows closely on the heels of Prince Harry's reunion with his father, King Charles, in London, marking the first face-to-face meeting between the two in eighteen months. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to navigate their evolving roles while supporting causes close to their hearts. Meghan, radiating elegance, chose a sleeveless, dark navy dress paired with chic pumps for the outdoor concert. Her signature brunette hair was styled in soft, flowing waves, cascading gracefully down her shoulders. Prince Harry complemented her look with a stylishly casual ensemble consisting of a black button-up shirt, black trousers, and a tailored blazer, effortlessly blending in with the relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere of the event. This unexpected appearance underscored their commitment to engaging with the community and supporting charitable initiatives, showcasing their ongoing dedication to making a positive impact





