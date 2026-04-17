Meghan Markle Earns Thousands at Sydney 'Girls' Weekend' Amidst Complaints of a 'Very Hard' Life

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly earned up to £130,000 for a two-hour appearance at a high-end women's retreat in Sydney, where she spoke about enduring public scrutiny and described her life as 'very hard.'

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, recently participated in a high-priced 'ultimate girls' weekend' event in Sydney , where attendees paid up to £1,700 for the opportunity to ask her questions and take photographs. The event, dubbed 'Megstock' by attendees, reportedly earned Meghan up to £130,000 for her two-hour appearance on the final day of her Australian tour with Prince Harry .

The Duchess shared her experiences with the public eye, describing her life as 'very hard' and claiming she has faced constant attacks for the past decade since marrying Prince Harry. Despite these challenges, she highlighted positive moments, including her marriage and the birth of her two children, Archie and Lilibet, whom she called her inspiration. Meghan suggested that criticisms leveled against her are often based on 'projections' from others.

Prince Harry was present at the event, offering his wife a standing ovation and a kiss before sitting in the front row to watch her speak. The event, organized by broadcaster Jackie O’Neill and Gemma O’Neill’s Besties company, took place at the InterContinental Coogee hotel. Strict security measures were in place, including bag searches and body scans for attendees, with a non-negotiable no recording policy during Meghan's interview. A VIP experience, costing an additional $500, included a photograph with the Duchess.

Following her appearance, guests were left to enjoy the rest of the weekend retreat, which included activities such as pool lounging, yoga, meditation, sound healing, and listening to inspirational speakers. Earlier on the same day, the Sussexes met with survivors of the Bondi terrorist attack and participated in an event to promote Invictus Australia. The Australian tour concluded with a mix of lucrative events and charity visits.

A source close to the couple described the tour as a success, suggesting that their approach to royal duties, which they term a 'half in, half out model' or simply doing what they want in a positive way, can serve as a blueprint for the future. Prince Harry's close circle indicated he is philosophical about the criticism they receive, believing that transparency and interaction with the public will ultimately reveal their true intentions





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