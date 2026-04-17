Meghan Markle Earns Up To £130,000 for Sydney 'Girls' Weekend' Event

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly earned a substantial sum for her appearance at a high-priced 'ultimate girls' weekend' retreat in Sydney, where she discussed her challenging life in the public eye and posed for photos with fans. The event, which cost attendees up to £1,700, was part of the Sussexes' Australian tour and combined lucrative engagements with charity visits.

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, recently participated in a high-priced 'ultimate girls' weekend' retreat in Sydney , where attendees paid up to £1,700 for the opportunity to interact with her and pose for photographs. The event, which reportedly earned Meghan an estimated £130,000, was held on the final day of her Australian tour with Prince Harry . For approximately two hours, Meghan engaged with female fans at the InterContinental Coogee hotel.

Guests began arriving from 3 pm due to stringent security measures, with the official event commencing at 5 pm. During the gala, dubbed 'Megstock' by some due to Meghan's presence, attendees were served a three-course meal including kingfish, beef tenderloin, and coconut crumble. On stage, Meghan spoke about her 'very hard' life in the public eye, stating she has faced constant attacks since marrying Prince Harry. She acknowledged enjoying significant personal milestones, such as her marriage and the birth of her two children, but emphasized the decade-long struggle against relentless criticism. Prince Harry, present among the few men in attendance, reportedly offered his wife a standing ovation upon her arrival, sharing a kiss before she took the stage, which was designed to resemble an Oprah-style television set. He then watched from the front row. Meghan, accompanied on stage by broadcaster Jackie O'Neill, confided that her life had been exceptionally challenging at times over the past ten years. She also expressed that her children, Archie and Lilibet, are her primary source of inspiration, and suggested that criticisms leveled against her are merely 'projections'. Becoming a parent, she admitted, has instilled in her a greater sense of patience, a quality she deems crucial given their unique circumstances. A reporter from The Sydney Daily Telegraph was present at the event, noting the high ticket prices of approximately $2,600 and Meghan's commentary on public life. Attendees were subjected to bag searches and body scans, and a strict no-recording policy was enforced for Meghan's interview, described as a non-negotiable security requirement. An additional $500 was charged for a VIP experience, which included a photograph with Meghan. The event, organized by Jackie O' Henderson and Gemma O'Neill's Besties company, left participants to enjoy the remainder of the weekend with other activities, including poolside relaxation, yoga, meditation, sound healing, and listening to inspirational speakers. Following the gala, the Duke and Duchess of Duchess of Sussex attended a rugby match between the NSW Waratahs and Moana Pasifika, seated in the VIP section. This appearance followed a day that included meetings with survivors of the Bondi terrorist attack and a harbor cruise promoting Invictus Australia. The tour, concluding on Friday, combined high-profile events with charitable engagements. A source close to the couple described the Australian tour as a success, asserting that their 'half in, half out' approach to royal duties, which had previously met with reservations from the late Queen and the Royal Family, can indeed function effectively. This source suggested that the week provided reassurance that their chosen path is the correct one and could serve as a future blueprint. Another individual within Harry's inner circle conveyed that he maintains a philosophical outlook regarding the criticism they have encountered, believing that truth eventually prevails and that increased public interaction will reveal their genuine intentions. The couple is now returning to Los Angeles





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