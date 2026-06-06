Meghan Markle Engages Soho House Designers for Portuguese Home Renovation Amidst Celebrity News Roundup

The Duchess of Sussex has hired Soho House's interior design team to replicate the exclusive clubs' aesthetic at her and Prince Harry's £6.3 million Portuguese property, continuing their long-standing ties to the members' club. This renovation follows their controversial use of public funds for Frogmore Cottage. Other celebrity updates include Tabitha Willett's unpaid damages from a tenancy dispute, Genevieve Chenneour's Bond girl aspirations, Cara Delevingne's critique of her parents' social circle, and a softened remark from Trinny Woodall.

The Duchess of Sussex has turned to Soho House 's interior design team to infuse her and Prince Harry 's Portuguese residence with the distinctive, effortlessly casual yet meticulously curated aesthetic of the exclusive members' clubs.

The property, a £6.3 million bolthole purchased in 2023, is set to receive a makeover that mirrors the fashionable vibe of the global chain's venues. The Sussexes share a long-standing relationship with Soho House; their first blind date took place at the Greek Street club in London in 2016, and they frequently visited the Cotswolds retreat, Soho Farmhouse, where luxurious cabins command rates of up to £1,200 per night.

Their connection deepened in 2019 when they enlisted Vicky Charles, Soho House's former design chief, to renovate Frogmore Cottage on the Kensington Palace grounds. That £2.4 million renovation, funded by the Sovereign Grant-public money-sparked controversy, leading the couple to eventually reimburse the full amount. Charles, who runs her design firm with Julia Corden, was also reported to have worked on the Cotswolds home the Sussexes occupied during the Frogmore Cottage project.

The design consultancy, originally established for Soho House members seeking to replicate the clubs' ambiance in their private homes, now extends its services to the Sussexes' Portuguese getaway, bringing a signature Soho House aesthetic to the Atlantic coast. Beyond the Sussexes' design news, several other celebrity stories emerge. Former Made In Chelsea star Tabitha Willett remains embroiled in a dispute with her former landlady, Charlotte Hill, over damages allegedly caused by pet urine stains in a Knightsbridge flat.

A court ordered Willett to pay £16,500 in 2024, but as of recent reports, she still owes £3,053. Her new husband, Harry Hoare, a wealthy bank heir, attributes the delayed payment to the high cost of living, stating "life being expensive" has hindered their ability to settle the debt.

Meanwhile, actress Genevieve Chenneour, known for her role as society gossip Clara Livingston in Bridgerton, has expressed her ambition to become the next Bond girl. The 28-year-old, a former Team GB artistic swimmer with a background in stunt work, believes her qualifications set her apart. She speculates that the ideal Bond should be someone with a serious career but not necessarily a global celebrity, emphasizing the unique nature of the role.

Supermodel Cara Delevingne, never one to shy from candid opinions, has criticized her parents' high-society friends, describing them as rude, spoilt, and entitled. She points to their wealth without purposeful endeavor and their expectation of special treatment as sources of frustration. In a lighter note, fashion icons Trinny Woodall and Susannah Constantine seemed to adopt a more softened stance during their reunion at London's Mighty Hoopla music festival.

Before introducing the Scissor Sisters, Trinny initially suggested reviewing the crowd's attire but quickly reassured attendees, declaring, "You all look gorgeous. There's no such thing as what not to wear," a departure from their famously critical TV style advice





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Markle Soho House Prince Harry Frogmore Cottage Portuguese Home Vicky Charles Sovereign Grant Tabitha Willett Charlotte Hill Genevieve Chenneour Bond Girl Cara Delevingne Trinny Woodall Susannah Constantine

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