Meghan Markle Enters Fashion Business with OneOff and MasterChef Appearance, Sparking Debate

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has partnered with an AI-powered fashion website to promote and profit from the sale of her clothing, coupled with a guest appearance on MasterChef Australia. This has led to discussion regarding the Sussexes' commercial ventures and use of their public profile.

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, has entered a new phase of her public life, becoming involved in the business of fashion by partnering with OneOff, an AI-powered fashion website. This move allows her to directly profit from the sale of clothing she wears, capitalizing on the public's interest in her style. Her participation includes both investment and promotion, primarily focusing on outfits showcased during the recent royal tour of Australia. The fashion choices are promoted on the site with direct links to purchase them. The recent visit included several public appearances, each showcasing a carefully curated ensemble. At the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, she wore a 'Priscilla' dress from Karen Gee, earrings from Real Fine Studio, and Christian Dior leather pumps. Later at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, she appeared in a St Agni jacket and skirt, a PJ Femme top, and Aquazzura pumps. OneOff, based in Los Angeles, also features photos of Meghan from past events, making it possible to buy the clothes she wore, much like in the Instagram story with 'ShopMy' link in the past.

The website, which already features celebrity collaborations, will allow Meghan to engage with her audience in a direct way, as it allows her to profit off of fashion choices and gives designers the proper credit. Meghan's involvement with OneOff highlights a shift in her professional endeavors, emphasizing her role as an influencer and entrepreneur. Back in March 2025, Meghan shared a collection of clothing and accessories on Instagram with some items featuring links through which she earned commission. She posted a ShopMy link in a story featuring clothes, with the message: 'Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come'. A message on the ShopMy page read: 'A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love - I hope you enjoy them!' with the addition: 'Please note, some products may contain commissionable links.' The Duchess previously described her style as 'high-low' in her Netflix lifestyle show With Love, Meghan. This venture is further amplified by her guest appearance on the new season of MasterChef Australia, which will increase her visibility. This business-oriented approach has generated discussion, with concerns raised about the financial implications of her activities. The combination of her ventures, including collaborations with businesses, is being criticized as it shows a new strategy in which she is using her royal status for financial gain.

This decision has ignited debate regarding the Sussexes' commercial activities and their utilization of their public profile for financial gain. The upcoming 'girls' weekend' retreat in Sydney, with VIP tickets priced at £1,670, and discussion over the funding of their security by Australian taxpayers further intensify the scrutiny. Meghan's move into the fashion and media industries suggests a move towards a new professional direction, focusing on her personal brand and business ventures. Her shift is evident with the announcement of her guest appearance on MasterChef Australia. Aides also reassured staff at the children's hospital that the couple were 'relaxed' about how they were addressed, saying: 'Harry and Meghan is fine.' The Sussexes were accused of using their royal links to treat Australia 'like an ATM' - due to the mixture of charity events and private, money-making engagements. The Duchess of Sussex will be guest starring on the new season of MasterChef Australia Read More Meghan Markle joins new season of MasterChef Australia and fans are positively LIVID VIP tickets for the event at the InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel cost £1,670 and include a group table photo with the duchess. Meghan's financial choices have attracted some criticism, raising questions about the ethical implications of using her public persona for financial gain





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Markle Fashion Oneoff Masterchef Australia Royal Family Business

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry it's 'time to move on' from Montecito mansionMeghan Markle reportedly wants to leave California to be closer to Hollywood.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Doubles Down On Aussie Brands On Day One Of The “Royal” TourTouching down in Australia for a four-day tour with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex brought her pared-back tour wardrobe to Melbourne – paying special attention to Australian brands.

Read more »

Meghan Markle's 'Meg' Plea Amidst Australian Tour Sparks Mixed ReactionsThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of Australia sees Meghan Markle requesting to be called 'Meg', while their charitable endeavors and commercial appearances are met with scrutiny and a range of public reactions.

Read more »

Meghan Markle's Australian Visit: 'Call Me Meg' and a Mixed ReceptionThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australian tour sparks controversy as Meghan Markle asks to be called 'Meg,' while facing criticism and mixed reactions from the public regarding their visit's purpose and financial aspects.

Read more »

Meghan Markle's Graceful Handling of Gifts and Relaxed Approach in AustraliaMeghan Markle and Prince Harry’s trip to Australia, although described as private, showcased Meghan’s skill in balancing royal protocol with a more informal approach. From seamlessly handing gifts to an aide to encouraging people to call her 'Meg', the Duchess demonstrated her understanding of royal etiquette while interacting with the public at a children’s hospital and other locations. Their visit generated interest from locals and the media.

Read more »

Meghan Markle clears up how to address her on first day of Australia tour with HarryMeghan Markle shrugged off her royal title with a three word remark during the first day of her trip to Australia with Prince Harry, which includes both charitable and commercial engagements

Read more »