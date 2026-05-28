Meghan Markle Expands Lifestyle Brand with Luxury Matchboxes

Meghan Markle has added luxury matchboxes to her lifestyle brand, available as part of her £190 'Signature Scent Collection'. The matchboxes are included in the nearly £200 set of 'highly coveted' candles that went up for sale yesterday.

Meghan Markle has expanded her lifestyle brand with the addition of luxury matchboxes , which are now available to purchase as part of her £190 ' Signature Scent Collection '.

The collection, which includes candles inspired by her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding on May 19, 2018, was teased by Meghan on her Instagram page with a photo of a vase of roses and a white candle alongside the decorative matchbox. The caption read: 'A small spark, arriving tomorrow.

' The matchboxes are included in the nearly £200 set of 'highly coveted' candles that went up for sale yesterday. The product description on the As Ever website reads: 'A luxurious and stand-out set certain to delight the most discerning of palates, and offer a stunning scent for every occasion, whether in your own home, as a hostess gift, or to share with the ones you love.

' It is unclear whether the 'luxury' long matches will also be sold separately. The new launch has divided fans online, with some praising the 'chic' design while others questioned whether it added any real value to what critics felt was an extortionately priced set of candles. One user wrote: 'The matches are included in a boxed set of all of her candles. Roughly $260 to get bonus matches.

I'll let readers decide if the value is there.

' The Duchess recently revealed that everyone in her family likes a different flavour of As Ever's spreads, with Harry enjoying the raspberry variant, while her daughter 'Lil' is partial to the strawberry jam. Her son 'Arch' likes both, while the orange marmalade is her personal favourite. In a post on As Ever's Instagram promoting her jams, Meghan said: 'Everyone in my family has a different favourite. My husband loves the raspberry, Lil loves the strawberry and Arch likes both.

And I like the marmalade.

' The post is captioned: 'Inspired by the jams Meghan has created in her own kitchen and shared over the years, each spread reflects a small-batch, carefully balanced approach to flavour. ' The Duchess also documented how she and Prince Harry celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with their children in Montecito in an Instagram Story. She shared footage of Harry gifting her a statue of penguins, arm in arm, to mark their special day.

The present is a nod to when they wore penguin costumes at their engagement party. Meghan recently posted a collection of previously unseen photographs from their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.

'Eight years ago today…', she captioned the two posts, with one showing a glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first dance at their evening reception at Frogmore House, where they shared a passionate kiss in some of the pictures. The second post revealed snaps from Meghan and Harry's nuptials at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, which were watched by an estimated 1.9 billion people and attended by A-listers such as Oprah Winfrey, Sir David Beckham and George Clooney.

However, it was Sir Elton John, who performed at their special day, and Isabel May, British PR executive and a close, long-time confidante of Meghan's, who featured in the photographs. The Royal Family has been questioning Meghan's motivations since her wedding to Prince Harry, with some sources calling her actions 'a punch to the solar plexus'. The Duchess has been promoting her lifestyle brand and her family's favourite spreads, while also documenting special moments with Prince Harry and their children





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Meghan Markle Lifestyle Brand Luxury Matchboxes Signature Scent Collection Candles As Ever Prince Harry Royal Family

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