Meghan Markle Expands 'Maj Squad' with Longtime Friend Kelly McKee Zajfen After Supporting Her Through Tragic Loss

The Duchess of Sussex welcomed Kelly McKee Zajfen into her mahjong playing group, highlighting a two-decade friendship strengthened by shared experiences and support following the death of Kelly's son. The gathering, shared on social media, underscores Meghan's close bonds and her and Prince Harry's involvement in memorial efforts for the child.

The Duchess of Sussex recently hosted a game of mahjong, a strategic mind sport with origins in 19th-century China, adding another member to her close-knit circle known informally as the ' Maj Squad .

' The new recruit is Kelly McKee Zajfen, a California mother and co-founder of the Alliance of Moms, who has maintained a twenty-year friendship with Meghan. The gathering, which featured tacos and cocktails, was documented on Instagram by Kelly, who expressed gratitude to 'M & T' referring to Meghan and mutual friend Tracy Robbins. Tracy responded warmly, praising Kelly as a natural at the game.

This event underscores Meghan's affinity for mahjong, a hobby she shares with Prince Harry, who also enjoys pickleball, as noted by friend Vicky Tsai, founder of Tatcha skincare. Tsai highlighted that Meghan possesses a creative and curious nature, often inviting friends to her weekly mahjong sessions. The Duchess's social activities follow a period of personal outreach. She recently visited Kelly and her newborn son, Jack Oliver Zajfen, posting a rare photo that showed the baby's face.

In her message, Meghan playfully remarked on her fondness for redheads and clarified the child's paternity. This gesture was particularly meaningful given that Meghan typically shields her own children, Archie and Lilibet, from public view. Kelly's journey with Meghan has been marked by profound tragedy and support. In July 2022, Kelly lost her nine-year-old son George to a viral illness complicated by Covid and viral meningitis.

She has publicly described the loss as traumatic and vivid, detailing the rapid deterioration of her son's health. During that devastating time, Meghan and Prince Harry provided tangible support, donating $5,000 to a GoFundMe in George's memory, a contribution attributed to their children. Kelly thanked the couple, praising their friendship and the work of The Archewell Foundation.

Since then, the Sussexes have participated in several charity events organized by Kelly to honor George, including a tennis tournament coinciding with Prince Harry's 40th birthday. These actions reflect a deep, longstanding bond between the families, one that extends beyond casual socializing into meaningful solidarity during grief. The mahjong gathering, therefore, is not merely a recreational activity but a symbol of enduring connection and mutual support within Meghan's inner circle





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Meghan Markle Kelly Mckee Zajfen Mahjong Maj Squad Prince Harry Tracy Robbins George Zajfen Archewell Foundation Pickleball Vicky Tsai

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