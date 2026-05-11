Meghan Markle Hints at Clothing Range Launch with As Ever Sizing Chart

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, could be launching her own clothing range with a new 'sizing chart' for T-shirts on her online lifestyle business, As Ever. The chart suggests a range for adults up to 5xl and includes plus size options, down to toddler sizes for children.

Meghan Markle could be on the verge of launching her own clothing range , the Daily Mail can reveal. A new ' sizing chart ' for T-shirts has popped up on the As Ever website - including ' plus size ' options - despite Meghan's business not currently selling any garments.

The new sizing section for her online lifestyle business - only known for jam, candles, chocolate, wine, and flower sprinkles - also contains a chart for children's shirts down to toddler sizes. A spokesman for the Duchess of Sussex declined to comment





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Personal Fashion Meghan Markle Clothing Range As Ever T-Shirts Sizing Chart Plus Size

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