Meghan Markle Launches Strawberry Matcha Set with Clevr Blends

Meghan Markle announces a new matcha collaboration with Clevr Blends, featuring a seasonal set with ceremonial-grade matcha, strawberry spread, and flower sprinkles. The Duchess, an investor since 2020, highlights her friendship with co-founder Hannah Mendoza.

Meghan Markle has taken her partnership with wellness brand Clevr Blends to the next level by unveiling a new matcha collaboration through her lifestyle company, As Ever .

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, announced The Strawberry Matcha Set in a social media post, describing Hannah Mendoza, co-founder and CEO of Clevr Blends, as one of her favorite gals. Meghan has been an investor in the California-based company since December 2020, shortly after she and Prince Harry stepped back from royal duties. The set, priced at $56, includes Clevr's ceremonial-grade matcha blended with functional ingredients, Meghan's own Strawberry Spread, and flower sprinkles designed to add beauty to morning rituals.

This launch follows years of Meghan's support for the brand, including a cameo appearance in a 2023 social media ad where she played an intern. Clevr Blends specializes in oat-milk Super Lattes enriched with adaptogens, probiotics, and reishi mushrooms. Meghan's initial investment in the company was undisclosed, but she actively promoted it by sending a product basket to her neighbor Oprah Winfrey.

The collaboration with As Ever is described as a seasonal set born from a shared love of joyful morning routines. Hannah Mendoza expressed her excitement on social media, noting the power of supportive women in business. The partnership highlights Meghan's ongoing entrepreneurial ventures since leaving the royal family, focusing on wellness and lifestyle products.

Earlier this month, Meghan also promoted a trio of wines from As Ever, wearing an outfit worth approximately £98,000 that included pieces from Celine, Cartier, and Lorraine Schwartz. The wine launch includes a 2023 Napa Valley Rosé priced at $35. The matcha collaboration comes shortly after Meghan publicly celebrated her friend Kelly McKee Zajfen's new baby on Instagram. As Ever continues to expand its product line, blending Meghan's personal style with health-conscious offerings.

The Strawberry Matcha Set is available now, offering customers a taste of the duchess's curated lifestyle





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Meghan Markle Clevr Blends Matcha Collaboration As Ever Wellness

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