Meghan Markle Leverages AI Fashion Platform for E-Commerce Venture

The Duchess of Sussex has become an investor and participant in OneOff, an AI-powered fashion website, enabling her to monetize outfits worn during public appearances. The platform features shoppable links to the clothing and accessories she has worn, aiming to provide designers with proper credit and expand Meghan's own investment portfolio.

Meghan Markle is venturing into the world of e-commerce and brand partnerships by investing in and utilizing an AI-powered fashion platform called OneOff. This strategic move allows her to monetize outfits she has worn during public appearances, notably during the couple's recent tour of Australia.

Following the tour, details of her wardrobe, including specific designer pieces, are being made available for purchase through the platform, featuring direct links to the items.

During her visit to Melbourne's Royal Children's Hospital, Meghan showcased a Karen Gee 'Priscilla' dress, valued at $1,250, paired with Real Fine Studio 'Puffy Hearts' earrings ($780) and Christian Dior leather pumps ($120). These items were prominently featured on OneOff, although accompanying accessories like a Tiffany bracelet and Princess Diana's Cartier watch were not listed.

Later, at the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum, she donned a $1,000 St Agni suede jacket and matching skirt, a $220 PJ Femme top, and sold-out Aquazzura pumps. The OneOff platform, based in Los Angeles, not only promotes current outfits but also includes archival photos of Meghan from previous events and personal moments, offering fans the opportunity to purchase similar styles.

Meghan has established a dedicated personal page on the site, which already collaborates with several other prominent actresses. OneOff has stated that Meghan's participation stems from her interest in the platform's global reach and a desire to ensure that designers receive appropriate recognition for their work.

The Duchess herself expressed that her motivation for investing was twofold: to expand her financial portfolio and to support fashion designers she admires. A spokesperson highlighted Meghan's enthusiasm for the platform's ability to create an interactive shopping experience for consumers.

This endeavor follows a similar initiative in March 2025, when Meghan shared a curated selection of her clothing and accessories on Instagram via a ShopMy link, earning commission on select items. Her ShopMy page described a collection of preferred items, noting that some products might include commissionable links.

The items shared previously included a Reformation shirt, a Uniqlo raincoat, and a Maya Brenner necklace co-created with her former Suits co-star, Abigail Spencer. Meghan has previously articulated her personal style as a blend of high-end and accessible brands, a concept she referred to as high-low fashion in her Netflix lifestyle show.

In parallel with these commercial activities, Meghan is also making a guest appearance on the upcoming season of MasterChef Australia. A promotional video and image confirmed her participation in the show, where she will be seen alongside the program's judges.

The MasterChef Australia premiere is scheduled for Sunday. The Duchess is described as a passionate foodie with international influence, and her involvement in the show is expected to generate significant interest.

She has also developed her own food product line, As Ever, which includes jams, cookie mixes, and herbal teas. During the Australian tour, Meghan encouraged locals to address her informally as 'Meg,' setting aside her royal title.





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