The Duchess of Sussex has launched an AI-powered fashion platform, OneOff, allowing fans to purchase outfits she has worn, generating affiliate revenue. This initiative comes as the couple undertakes a tour of Australia, sparking debate about the blurred lines between royal duties and commercial endeavors.

Reflecting on the Sandringham Summit of January 2020, an event that feels remarkably distant yet holds enduring significance in royal affairs, reveals a pivotal moment. Beyond the personal and familial discord, the core of the matter was Queen Elizabeth II's stoic response to the profound personal and professional void left by her beloved grandson's departure.

Despite her deep affection for Harry and her considerable pain over his decision to abdicate his role within the institution to which she had dedicated her life, the Queen's resolve was unshakeable. She firmly believed that Harry and his wife, Meghan, could not and should not be permitted to operate as semi-detached members of the royal family. To her mind, such an arrangement would inevitably blur the critical distinctions between public service and private financial gain. Harry was presented with a stark ultimatum: either continue his royal duties without deviation and maintain a low profile, or step away entirely. He opted for the latter, though not without leaving behind a trail of calculated assertions. In the intervening months, a fragile, perhaps even precarious, equilibrium has been established between the parties. The Royal Household has acknowledged that Harry and Meghan are no longer active working royals and must sustain themselves financially. As long as their actions remain within acceptable bounds and their criticisms are muted, a period of relative tranquility might endure. However, the recent pseudo-royal tour undertaken by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Australia prompts consideration of whether the couple has, in fact, cleverly outmaneuvered the institution. Presented as a low-key engagement combining philanthropic endeavors with commercial ventures, much attention has understandably focused on the couple's scheduled speaking engagements—Harry's on mental health and leadership, and Meghan's participation in a weekend event in Sydney. Yet, as has become evident within the initial stages of their trip, these engagements represent only a superficial aspect of the Duke and Duchess's ambitious financial pursuits. Merely hours after being celebrated for visiting a hospital in Melbourne and interacting with young cancer patients, it was disclosed by People magazine in the United States, a publication known for its favorable coverage of the Sussexes, that the Duchess is actively promoting and profiting from her own attire through a new artificial intelligence fashion platform in which she has invested. This initiative extends beyond specific items, such as her AUD 1,300 Karen Gee dress (an Australian designer, naturally) and AUD 850 Real Fine earrings, to include her Christian Dior footwear. Presented as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, her online presence showcases numerous photographs from recent months, many of which conspicuously feature her alongside the late Queen's grandson (still fifth in line to the British throne), all accompanied by direct links for purchasing her ensembles. OneOff, the AI-powered fashion platform and application, enables users to discover and purchase curated celebrity-inspired looks, likened to the 'Spotify of fashion.' This analogy, however, may prove unfortunate given the Sussexes' prior problematic association with the streaming giant, whose former head of podcast innovation and monetization controversially labeled them as grifters. Verified celebrities, like Meghan, can accrue affiliate revenue for each purchase made by a fan through the platform. The current revenue-sharing model involves a commission ranging from 10 to 25 percent from the retailer, which is then distributed to the creator. While the Duchess's expected earnings remain undisclosed, the firm has stated that Meghan's involvement stems from her passion for fashion and her desire to expand her investment portfolio while simultaneously supporting fashion designers she admires. This perhaps sheds light on the abrupt and unexplained discontinuation of Meghan's plan last year to share affiliate links for clothing and accessories via Instagram, an initiative that also involved earning commissions through another platform, ShopMy. Furthermore, it has been revealed that Meghan had secretly deviated from the couple's scheduled public appearances to film an episode of MasterChef Australia. The show enthusiastically announced her participation, describing her as a passionate foodie with global influence who graced their kitchen. Presented as Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, her OneOff platform features numerous images from recent months. Verified stars, such as Meghan, can earn affiliate revenue whenever a fan makes a purchase via OneOff. The program highlighted Meghan's role as a guest judge, joining an esteemed panel that includes the renowned chef Rick Stein. A brief video clip disseminated on social media captures Meghan beaming as she enters the set, introduced as royalty and the Duchess of Sussex. Sources indicate that such activities would not inherently be problematic within royal circles if the couple had visited Australia—where King Charles, Harry's father, serves as head of state—as private individuals solely seeking financial opportunities





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Markle Royal Family AI Fashion Commercial Ventures Australia Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meghan Markle’s fears over Prince Harry’s night out in AustraliaAs Prince Harry is hit by new humiliating revelations, Meghan Markle tells him, ‘There’s too much at stake’. Read the full story on heatworld.

Read more »

Meghan Markle's Sydney Retreat Struggles to Sell Out Amid Royal Tour ControversyThe Duchess of Sussex's women-only retreat in Sydney faces challenges in selling out, coinciding with a four-day visit to Australia for charitable and business events, sparking discussions about their activities and financial aspects.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Doubles Down On Aussie Brands On Day One Of The “Royal” TourTouching down in Australia for a four-day tour with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex brought her pared-back tour wardrobe to Melbourne – paying special attention to Australian brands.

Read more »

Meghan Markle's Stylish Melbourne Visit: Fashion, Philanthropy, and Royal TouchesThe Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, makes a stylish first day appearance in Melbourne, Australia, wearing designer outfits, jewellery, and serving lunch to homeless women. The article details her fashion choices, including a Karen Gee dress and Dior pumps, and the sentimental jewellery she wears, including a watch belonging to Princess Diana. It also covers their arrival in Melbourne, visits to Royal Children's Hospital and the Australian National Veterans Art Museum and the warm reception from the public.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Leverages AI Fashion Platform for E-Commerce VentureThe Duchess of Sussex has become an investor and participant in OneOff, an AI-powered fashion website, enabling her to monetize outfits worn during public appearances. The platform features shoppable links to the clothing and accessories she has worn, aiming to provide designers with proper credit and expand Meghan's own investment portfolio.

Read more »

Meghan Markle ditches royal title and suggests more 'relaxed' name during Australia visitMeghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently touring Australia on a privately funded four-day tour. The royal couple have told the public they can ditch the royal titles.

Read more »