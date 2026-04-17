Meghan Markle Nets Up To £130,000 for Brief Appearance at Lavish £1,700 Per Person 'Girls' Weekend'

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly earned a significant sum for a short engagement at a high-end women's retreat in Sydney, where attendees paid up to £1,700 for the exclusive experience. The event, part of an 'ultimate girls' weekend', saw Meghan spend just over two hours with fans before departing with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, reportedly earned a substantial sum, potentially up to £130,000, for a brief appearance at a high-priced women's retreat in Sydney. The event, dubbed 'Megstock' by attendees, offered fans the opportunity to spend a little over two hours with Meghan, posing for pictures and asking questions.

The cost for this exclusive experience, a portion of the 'ultimate girls' weekend', was as high as £1,700 per person. Meghan arrived at the five-star InterContinental Coogee hotel for the women-only 'Her Best Life' retreat on the final day of her Australian tour with Prince Harry.

Guests began arriving at the luxurious beachfront hotel from 3pm, with the official event commencing at 5pm, likely due to the considerable security arrangements in place for the Duchess's presence. After a two-hour engagement, Meghan and Prince Harry departed the venue shortly after 7pm, leaving attendees to enjoy the remainder of their weekend which includes activities like poolside lounging, yoga, meditation, sound healing, and listening to inspirational speakers, all without their star guest.

The retreat was organized by Gemma O'Neill, host of the Her Best Life podcast, and was marketed as an unforgettable weekend for women seeking to reconnect, recharge, and have fun. The event's promotional materials described Meghan as a globally influential figure, a mother, wife, entrepreneur, and humanitarian.

All 300 participants underwent enhanced security checks prior to the event. The extensive security measures included the presence of plainclothes and uniformed New South Wales Police officers, as well as a dog squad, and indications of counter-terrorism unit involvement.

The retreat also featured a women's coaching session with renowned therapist Dr. Justine Corry, among other wellness and social activities. Following her departure from the retreat, Meghan and Prince Harry attended a rugby match between the NSW Waratahs and Moana Pasifika at the Allianz Stadium, where Meghan was observed placing her hand on Harry's knee.

Earlier that day, the royal couple had engaged with survivors of a December terrorist attack in Bondi and participated in an Invictus Australia event, sailing around Sydney Harbour and posing for photos near the iconic Opera House.

As the Sussexes left the hotel, a man attempted to approach their vehicle, holding a beer bottle and a workman's boot, in an apparent invitation for Prince Harry to perform a 'shoey', a quirky Australian tradition. A police officer intervened, pushing the man away, after which he proceeded to perform the ritual himself.

The VIP tickets for the event were priced at £1,670 and included a group table photograph with the Duchess. Media access to the event was significantly restricted. Before the commercial engagement, the Sussexes were seen enjoying other aspects of Sydney, including a police-escorted boat tour of the harbour and interactions with fans at the Opera House.

Prince Harry also appeared to be protective of Meghan's space, moving a camera crew that had come too close. The couple appeared to be in good spirits, receiving custom-made flip-flops branded with Invictus Australia.





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