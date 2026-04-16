Meghan Markle Photos with Netflix CEO Mysteriously Vanish, Fueling Partnership Speculation

Four out of five photographs of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appearing to warmly engage with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant have been removed from Getty Images. The disappearance of these images, taken at an event celebrating the series Beef, comes amid ongoing speculation about the strength of the Sussexes' production deal with Netflix and follows earlier reports of potential friction between the couple and the streaming giant. Neither Netflix nor the Sussexes have offered an explanation for the photo removal, though a Getty spokesperson confirmed Netflix requested their deletion.

A peculiar incident involving Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Netflix has surfaced, sparking questions about the couple's relationship with the streaming giant. Initially intended to showcase a positive connection, several photographs capturing Meghan alongside Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant have mysteriously vanished from public view.

The images, reportedly taken at an event celebrating the critically acclaimed TV series Beef, were made available through the Getty picture agency last Friday. These photos depicted Meghan in warm and seemingly friendly interactions with Sarandos and Avant, including embracing Sarandos and sharing a joke. However, online commentary was swift and largely negative, with many describing the images as cringeworthy and suggesting Meghan appeared needy or desperate to assert a connection following reports of Sarandos growing weary of the Sussexes' ventures. Some also found the photographs, which featured Meghan in a green silk dress, unflattering. Neither Netflix nor representatives for the Sussexes have provided an official explanation for the removal of four out of the five original photographs from the Getty website. The only image that remains is a group shot featuring Prince Harry, Meghan, Ted Sarandos, and Nicole Avant. A Getty spokesperson confirmed that Netflix requested the removal of the images, rendering them unavailable for licensing. Insiders suggest that approval of Getty images from Netflix events typically occurs at the end of the event, and a 24-hour delay in their release was considered unusual, hinting at a deliberate effort by Netflix to avoid offending guests. The fact that a post-publication request to remove these specific images was made is described as highly unusual, with one source speculating that such a request would most likely have originated from the Sussexes, who are reportedly sensitive about their public image. This situation draws a parallel to a previous incident last year when images of Harry and Meghan attending Kris Jenner's birthday party, held on the eve of Remembrance Sunday, were removed after just two days. Kim Kardashian later explained that they had been given the impression it was acceptable to post the photos, but after realizing the proximity to Remembrance Day, they decided to take them down to avoid appearing insensitive. The broader context of Meghan and Harry's substantial production deal with Netflix, reportedly worth $100 million, has been a subject of ongoing speculation. While the deal produced successful projects like the series Harry & Meghan, other ventures, such as Prince Harry's documentary about polo and Meghan's lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, have reportedly seen less commercial success. The downgrading of their exclusive deal to a mere 'first look' arrangement and the subsequent announcement of Netflix's departure from their lifestyle brand As Ever, citing unsold stock, further fuels questions about the strength of their ongoing partnership. A recent report from Variety magazine suggested that Netflix was 'done' with the Sussexes, quoting Ted Sarandos as expressing a reluctance to speak with Meghan without legal counsel present, a claim denied by both Netflix and Meghan's legal team. However, sources within Netflix reportedly confirmed a general sentiment of moving on from the couple, characterizing the As Ever experiment as a commercial disappointment. The absence of Netflix or Meghan's brand As Ever from Ted Sarandos's Instagram following list has also been noted.





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