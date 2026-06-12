Meghan Markle promotes As Ever's trio of wines in new advertisement

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, wore clothes and accessories worth £98,000 in the slick, new clip, featuring Meghan pouring glasses of 'refreshing' sauvignon blanc and 'celebratory' Brut.

Meghan Markle has promoted her lifestyle brand As Ever 's trio of wines in a new advertisement. The Duchess of Sussex, 44, wore clothes and accessories worth £98,000 in the slick, new clip.

The eight-second promo featured Meghan pouring glasses of 'refreshing' sauvignon blanc and 'celebratory' Brut while wearing a butter-yellow blazer from French luxury label Celine and a £295 cream cashmere tank top from Co. She finished the look with cropped white trousers, a brown belt, and matching £260 shoes from Veronica Beard. Meghan accessorised with some of her favourite pieces of jewellery, including her mother-in-law, Princess Diana's priceless gold Cartier Tank Francaise watch and Cartier Love bracelet worth £5,800.

The Duchess announced As Ever's foray into wines last July when she launched the 2023 Napa Valley Rose, priced at $35. The company's first influencer collaboration was unveiled earlier this week, featuring American influencer Olivia McDowell promoting the brand's jams, teas, and candles. Olivia posted a Reel on Monday, sharing her top three 'summer hosting tips' while making dainty cucumber sandwiches and decorating a platter of croissants.

She praised Meghan's raspberry spread and floral candle, adding that they 'truly elevate any moment'. The collaboration has raised questions among fans, with some suggesting that Meghan is outsourcing her content. The Duchess has been promoting the brand's Napa Valley Brut earlier this year, reminding people to chill the sparkling wine before serving it. The company's three-bottle minimum policy means customers would have to pay $119, including shipping and taxes, to sample Meghan's wine.

As Ever's thoughtful expansion into wine includes a Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley sparkling wine planned for the near future and additional varietals to follow





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Meghan Markle As Ever Lifestyle Brand Wines Advertisement Duchess Of Sussex Celine Co Veronica Beard Cartier Princess Diana Olivia Mcdowell Influencer Collaboration Summer Hosting Tips Napa Valley Rose Méthode Champenoise Napa Valley Sparkling Wine

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