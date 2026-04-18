Meghan Markle Questions Self-Investment Amidst High-Profile Sydney Retreat

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, speaking at a VIP retreat in Sydney, reflected on her life's work empowering women and questioned if it was time to prioritize her own investment. She also discussed her experiences in the public eye and the impact of criticism. The event, which reportedly cost organizers £120,000 for her appearance, concluded with the Duke and Duchess departing discreetly for their flight back to Los Angeles, amid ongoing discussions about her recent business ventures.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , during a private VIP event in Sydney , posed a poignant question to her audience: after a lifetime dedicated to empowering women, was it finally time for her to focus on her own investment? This intimate gathering at the Her Best Life retreat marked the conclusion of her four-day tour of Australia with Prince Harry. Attendees had paid a substantial sum, up to £1,700, for the exclusive opportunity to secure front-row seats at the Q&A session and a personal photograph with the Duchess.

During her 90-minute address, Meghan candidly shared her experiences navigating the public eye, describing it as a period that had been profoundly challenging. She suggested that much of the criticism directed at her stemmed from the personal projections of her detractors. The past decade, she reflected, had been overshadowed by relentless attacks, despite also being a time of immense personal joy, including her wedding and the births of her two children. Motherhood, she revealed, had been instrumental in cultivating a much-needed sense of perspective and patience, essential qualities given the unique circumstances of her life.

Prince Harry was also present, offering his support by greeting his wife with a kiss and assisting her onto the stage. Meghan's ensemble for the event featured a cashmere tank by Australian brand Scanlan & Theodore, complemented by beige trousers and nude heels. Prominent figures such as radio personalities Jackie O Henderson and Carrie Bickmore, and reality television star Megan Towner, were among the distinguished guests. She shared the stage with her friend Gemma O'Neill, a talent manager. The event adhered to a strict no-filming policy, although a photographer documented key moments.

One unnamed guest recounted Meghan's desire to be a counterforce against online vitriol and unfair cruelty, adding that Prince Harry had provided significant protection, even recounting an anecdote about their Botswana trip where he safeguarded her from wildlife. The following morning, attendees were scheduled for an optional yoga session followed by a buffet breakfast. However, the Duchess and Duke of Sussex had already departed.

They discreetly exited the hotel via the underground car park early Saturday morning, heading to Sydney International Airport in a small motorcade. They were reportedly booked on an American Airlines flight to Los Angeles, where they would be reunited with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, at their Montecito home. This visit has drawn attention due to Meghan's recent ventures, including a partnership with the AI fashion website OneOff, where fans can purchase items she wears.

It is understood that Meghan will receive a commission from sales, ranging from 10 to 25 percent, and is also an investor in the AI-powered fashion business. The company stated that Meghan's involvement was driven by her passion for fashion and a desire to support designers she admires, in addition to expanding her investment portfolio. Notably, one of the outfits promoted on the platform was worn by Meghan during her visit to meet survivors of a tragic antisemitic attack in Bondi in December, an event that claimed 15 lives.

During this visit, Meghan had listened intently to the harrowing accounts of witnesses and embraced survivor Jessica Chapnik Kahn, who had shielded her daughter. She and Prince Harry also met with first responders, including lifeguards who were present on the beach during the attack.





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Meghan Markle Duchess Of Sussex Sydney VIP Event Self-Investment

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