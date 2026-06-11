Thomas Markle Sr Charged with Child Sexual Abuse Images, Meghan Speaks Out

Thomas Markle Sr, 82, has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse images after his arrest in a Florida care home. Meghan Markle responded, saying she was made aware of disturbing allegations in a 2019 letter.

Thomas Markle Sr, the father of Meghan Markle, has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse images after being arrested in his Florida care home.

The 82-year-old was taken into custody by the FBI on Friday at the Maravida Senior Living care home in Lakeland, Florida. The charges mark a significant development in an investigation that has spanned multiple countries. Police in the Philippines are also very close to bringing formal charges against Markle. This follows the discovery of sexual abuse images at his former home in Cebu City last month.

Also read Markle Sr Arrested in Florida Over Child Abuse Image Probe

Meghan Markle Reveals Early Knowledge of Claims

One storage unit he rented for two decades near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico, was also searched. The investigation has expanded to include multiple locations tied to Markle. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has responded to the disturbing allegations against her father. She revealed that she was made aware of the claims in a letter sent eight years ago, though the date was later clarified to be 2019.

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The Metropolitan Police passed a letter to Meghan concerning a number of claims about alleged offending outside its British jurisdiction in 2019, but did not share details with other enforcement agencies. In a statement, Meghan said: I am horrified at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed. That letter was subsequently shared with me.

It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated. I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them. I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families.

Duchess Calls for Justice and Child Protection

She continued: Although the breadth of what has now uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine, my sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children. Regarding the apparent date discrepancy, Meghan said via a spokesperson that she is doing her best to recall the precise timing of events from several years prior.

The same officer failed to alert senior command to the letter, leaving senior royal aides and even the then Met Commissioner in the dark, it is understood. The investigation has also widened to include Thomas Markle Jr. However, it is understood he is being treated as a person of interest and not yet as a suspect. Meghan is Thomas's only child with Doria Ragland; he has Thomas Markle Jnr and Samantha Markle from his earlier marriage to Roslyn Loveless.

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Meghan has been out of the public eye following the disturbing allegations against her father, but is due to return to the spotlight next week. She and Prince Harry will visit Brussels next week for their first joint outing overseas since moving back to the UK. The Duchess is currently on a half-term break with her children and Prince Harry.

Meghan Faces Distress Over Father's Arrest

A friend told HELLO! that the Duchess is really, really upset and keeps on looking at Lili and she is in tears. Meghan distanced herself from her father years ago after Thomas Snr was caught selling family pictures to the paparazzi. It meant he did not attend her wedding to Prince Harry at St George's Chapel in Windsor, and King Charles walked her down the aisle instead.

Previously, they were believed to be close, with Meghan sharing frequent tributes to him on her Instagram account. She also wrote an emotional five-page letter to him in August 2018 after taking advice from two unnamed senior royals, saying he would never see his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and that it would be the last time he ever heard from her. It was also revealed that week that the Duchess is set to co-host Junior MasterChef in Australia.

Meghan will be based there for the duration of filming, which is likely to take place over weeks in early to mid-2027, according to an Australian outlet. The news of the charges against her father comes as she navigates a challenging period for her family.