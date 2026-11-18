The Duchess of Sussex launches an expensive chocolate calendar linked to her Montecito home, raising questions about pricing and charity donations.

The Duchess of Sussex has officially launched the As Ever 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar, marking a new commercial entry into the festive season for the former royal couple. Delivered this week to customers who pre-ordered the item, the product represents a significant departure from traditional holiday merchandise, blending celebrity branding with gourmet confectionery. The launch has immediately drawn attention to the pricing structure and the symbolic elements featured on the packaging, which directly reference the couple's private residence in California.

Calculated Costs and Premium Pricing

The primary point of discussion regarding this release is the cost per unit of the chocolates contained within the box. Customers paying £112 for the entire calendar are effectively paying just under £5 for each individual chocolate square. This pricing model stands in stark contrast to standard mass-market confectionery, with reports noting that the cost is approximately 233 times higher than that of a single Cadbury Chocolate Button. The premium price tag is justified by the product team as a reflection of the hand-crafted nature of the treats.

Also read ‘Retro Walking’ Made Me Feel Better Than Ever, Why You Should Try It Too

The chocolates are produced in a partnership with Compartés, an upmarket confectioner based in Los Angeles. This collaboration is intended to elevate the perceived value of the product, moving it away from generic holiday sweets into the realm of luxury gourmet goods. The packaging features a navy box with a magnetic clasp and 24 squares numbered in edible gold ink, utilizing a calligraphic style attributed to the Duchess. While the product is not a By royal Appointment, the marketing heavily leverages the royal pedigree associated with the Sussex brand.

Garden Inspirations and Royal Comparisons

The flavor profile of the chocolates is explicitly tied to the geography and domestic life of the couple. The box states that the citrus and berry flavors were thoughtfully inspired by their Montecito garden. This description serves a dual purpose, suggesting that the products are not solely Meghan Markle's creations but also represent the joint ventures of Prince Harry. The marketing strategy mirrors similar efforts by other high-profile figures, such as King Charles, who offers Highgrove Fine British Dark Mint Chocolates inspired by the mint grown in the Highgrove kitchen garden.

Advertisement

However, the comparison highlights a significant difference in charitable transparency. While King Charles charges £7.95 for a 70g pack and directs all profits to The King's Foundation charity, the financial structure of the As Ever calendar remains opaque. It is not specified what percentage of the revenue is donated to good causes. This lack of clarity has led to questions regarding how much of the substantial revenue generated from a product that commands a high price point is actually allocated to charitable enterprises.

The Montecito Estate and Symbolic Imagery

The packaging of the Advent Calendar features a detailed illustration of the Sussexes' home in Montecito, complete with its nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms. The image depicts a festive scene with glowing windows, a Christmas wreath on the front door, and lush blooms including agapanthus, hollyhocks, and daisies in the garden. To the left of the house sits Guy, Meghan Markle's rescue beagle who passed away last year, while rescue chickens are depicted on the right side of the lawn.

This visual representation has been interpreted by some as a bold assertion of presence despite physical absence. The couple currently resides in a different location, with reports indicating strained relations with their family that have prevented invitations to events such as the family carol service. The image of the shuttered house, combined with the references to pets that are no longer present, creates a narrative that contrasts sharply with the cheerful marketing language describing the calendar as a magical celebration of the season.

Flavor Varieties and Market Reception

The contents of the calendar include specific varieties designed to reflect the Duchess's previous culinary ventures. The selection features strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry chocolates, each inspired by Meghan Markle's fruit spreads. There is also an orange chocolate dedicated to her signature marmalade, a speciality piece topped with edible flower sprinkles, and a dark chocolate ganache truffle. These flavors are intended to bridge the gap between her public brand identity and the traditional indulgence associated with advent calendars.

Advertisement

The release of this item adds to the ongoing discourse surrounding the commercialization of the Sussex brand. While the product is delivered as a premium gift for consumers, the juxtaposition of high pricing, opaque charity claims, and nostalgic imagery of a home that is no longer actively lived in creates a complex narrative. The market response will likely continue to hinge on whether consumers view the As Ever 2026 Holiday Advent Calendar as a legitimate luxury good or a symbolic gesture disconnected from the current realities of the couple's life in Montecito.