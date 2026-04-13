Meghan Markle's Actions at Netflix Party Draw Scrutiny: Body Language Analysis and Dress Code Controversy

Meghan Markle's attendance at a Netflix party and her interactions with the wife of the Netflix CEO, along with her choice of attire, have sparked significant discussion and scrutiny, analyzed by body language experts and online commentators.

At a recent Montecito party celebrating the launch of the second season of Netflix 's hit series Beef, Duchess Meghan Markle 's actions and attire sparked significant discussion. Body language expert Judi James analyzed Markle's behavior, particularly her interactions with Nicole Avant, the wife of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos , and offered insights into their dynamics. The event, attended by numerous A-list celebrities including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, and Carey Mulligan, was a notable affair. However, it was Markle's presence that became a focal point of scrutiny.

The core of the discourse centered around the perceived optics of Markle's actions and how they might be interpreted within the context of the Sussexes' evolving relationship with Netflix. Rumors have circulated about a possible rift between the couple and the streaming giant, especially after the end of their multi-million dollar deal. Notably, Ted Sarandos unfollowed Meghan's personal Instagram account and her lifestyle company, As Ever. This seemingly innocuous gesture fueled speculation and added layers of complexity to the narrative surrounding the party.

Body language expert Judi James dissected Meghan Markle's interactions, particularly her extended hug with Nicole Avant. James described this as an 'exaggerated display of attachment' which was used to portray a facade of harmony between her and Netflix. The Duchess was seen holding hands with Nicole Avant and offering her an embrace. James believes this move conveyed a sense of 'emotional dependency and intensity,' suggesting that Markle aimed to project an image of amicable relations, possibly to counter any negative rumors or perceptions of discord between her and Netflix.

Another factor contributing to the heightened attention was Markle's choice of attire. She wore a green dress that bore striking similarities to the dress worn by Carey Mulligan, the star of Beef. This deviation from the predominantly monochrome dress code of the event raised eyebrows and drew criticism online. Many observers questioned the choice and wondered why Markle opted for a color that stood out, particularly as she usually favors neutral tones. This perceived fashion faux pas added another layer of complexity to the overall narrative, intensifying the discussions about Markle's intentions.

The incident also reignited discussions around the ending of the Sussexes’s lucrative contract with Netflix, highlighting the fact that Ted Sarandos, along with his creative chief, Bela Bajaria, had unfollowed Meghan on Instagram and no longer followed her lifestyle company, As Ever, in February. These developments painted a picture of a relationship that had changed since Sarandos was amongst the first to follow Markle when she returned to social media in early 2025. These developments have heightened the curiosity surrounding the future collaborations of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with Netflix, as well as their activities in the entertainment industry.





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