Meghan Markle's As Ever Brand Shows Modest Traffic but Eyes Growth Amid Inventory Glitch Fallout

Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand As Ever attracted under 400,000 US visitors in early 2025, per Similarweb, while a past website glitch revealed large inventory. The brand collaborates with a small influencer, sparking online debate.

Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, has faced renewed scrutiny over her lifestyle brand As Ever after data revealed modest website traffic and a past glitch exposed large inventory levels.

According to digital intelligence platform Similarweb, the As Ever website attracted just under 400,000 visitors from the United States between January and May of this year, with total global traffic exceeding one million. While these figures might seem modest for a celebrity-backed brand, a source with knowledge of the company told Newsweek that the brand is poised to double in size, emphasizing that for any startup, such growth metrics represent undeniable success.

The Daily Mail has reached out to the Sussexes' representatives for comment on the traffic data. Earlier this year, a glitch in the As Ever website inadvertently revealed vast amounts of unsold inventory, sparking online speculation. Internet sleuths discovered over 650,000 units of products such as jams and flower sprinkles were listed as available.

For instance, Meghan's Signature Fruit Spread Box showed 137,465 units in stock. Many Reddit users initially interpreted this as a sign of poor sales, but a source at the time clarified that the figure represented the remaining stock from an initial order of one million jars, asserting that the jam was flying off the shelf. The controversy highlighted the intense public interest in the commercial performance of the brand, which launched in 2025.

In a strategic shift, Meghan recently collaborated with a lesser-known influencer to promote As Ever, marking a departure from her usual front-and-center role. New York-based Olivia McDowell, who has fewer than 250,000 followers, was featured in an Instagram Reel posted on Monday.

In the video, Olivia demonstrated summer hosting tips, including making cucumber sandwiches and decorating pastries with edible flowers, while explicitly using As Ever products such as raspberry jam, hibiscus tea, and a floral candle inspired by Meghan's daughter, Princess Lilibet. Olivia praised the products, calling the collaboration a dream.

However, the move drew criticism on X (formerly Twitter), with users questioning why the Duchess was outsourcing content creation for her own brand. Some suggested the tips echoed Meghan's Netflix show, and others felt the video lacked authenticity. Olivia reshared the video on her Instagram Stories, expressing gratitude, and also posted a photo of the candle, tea, and spread.

The collaboration came shortly after she gifted As Ever products to friends at a birthday lunch, which she documented and was later reposted by the brand. The glitch earlier this year, which exposed inventory levels of over 572,000 lifestyle items and 77,000 bottles of wine, was discovered by a Reddit user who attempted to add 200,000 of each item to their cart. The website then revealed the maximum actual stock available.

This incident fueled debates about the brand's popularity and inventory management. Despite the mixed narratives, the source emphasized that As Ever is on a growth trajectory, and the brand continues to expand its product line and marketing strategies





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