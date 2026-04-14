The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australian tour sparks controversy as Meghan Markle asks to be called 'Meg,' while facing criticism and mixed reactions from the public regarding their visit's purpose and financial aspects.

Meghan Markle , during a visit to Australia , has requested to be addressed as 'Meg,' signaling a shift away from her royal title amid a visit that has garnered both cheers and criticism. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on a trip to Melbourne, engaged with young cancer patients and their families at the Royal Children's Hospital, spending nearly 45 minutes in conversation. Markle, later on, visited a women's refuge, participating in serving lunch while adorned with designer jewelry including earrings and a Cartier watch. The couple's itinerary also includes visits to Canberra and Sydney, with events ranging from charity engagements to business meetings. The couple, who arrived from Los Angeles, are visiting without their children Archie and Lilibet.

The visit, however, has not been without controversy. Some Australians have expressed discontent over the couple's return, with some questioning the purpose of the trip. The couple has been accused of leveraging their royal connections for financial gain, with some critics suggesting the tour is primarily for 'self-promotion.' There is debate surrounding security arrangements and costs associated with the visit, with some questioning whether public funds should be used to support their security. There is also criticism towards the couple's private dealings and how their visit can impact the public perception towards the royal family. Some critics argue the couple should focus on their public image. Victorian Opposition Leader Jess Wilson expressed concerns, while other Australian figures have also voiced opinions on the visit's nature. This reflects a mixed reception from the public.

Adding to the mixed reception, some attendees at events, and locals in general, seemed indifferent or expressed negative sentiments about the visit. There are public opinions regarding the couple's focus on self-promotion and their ongoing family conflicts. The criticism suggests a feeling of detachment from the public. While the couple were warmly greeted by some, others expressed discontent. The couple's actions, from how they wish to be addressed to the purpose of their tour, are under close scrutiny and have become a topic of discussion among media and the public. The tour's success is questionable due to the mixed reactions and ongoing criticism. The tour's activities, combined with the couple's perceived motives, continue to be heavily debated





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