Meghan Markle's Brief Appearance at £1,700 'Girls' Weekend' Retreat Draws Scrutiny

The Duchess of Sussex's participation in a high-priced women's retreat in Australia, where guests paid £1,700 for a short meet-and-greet and photograph opportunity, has sparked debate. Meghan reportedly earned £130,000 for her limited time at the event, which also featured other wellness activities. This engagement followed a day of royal duties, including meeting with terror attack survivors and attending a rugby match, amidst heightened security.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle , reportedly spent a brief period of just over two hours with attendees at the Her Best Life retreat, an event that charged participants up to £1,700 for the opportunity to engage with her and capture photographs. This exclusive 'ultimate girls' weekend' took place on the final day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australia n tour.

Sources indicate that Meghan is set to earn as much as £130,000 for her appearance at the retreat. The couple departed the InterContinental Coogee hotel shortly after 7pm, utilizing a 4x4 vehicle accompanied by private security personnel.

Guests, eager for their encounter with the Duchess, began arriving at the luxurious five-star beachfront hotel in Sydney's eastern suburbs from 3pm, a few hours before the official commencement of the event at 5pm, largely due to the stringent security measures in place. Those who paid for the women's retreat will now continue their weekend experience without the Duchess, enjoying hotel amenities that include pool access, yoga sessions, meditation, sound healing practices, and presentations from inspirational guest speakers.

Prior to the 'girls' weekend', the Sussexes attended a rugby match between the NSW Waratahs and Moana Pasifika. They were seated in the VIP section at Allianz Stadium, where Meghan was observed placing her hand on Prince Harry's knee as he watched the game.

This highly lucrative engagement for Meghan occurred on the same day the couple met with and offered comfort to survivors of the December terrorist attack in Bondi. Following their departure from the InterContinental Coogee, a young Australian man approached their vehicle, brandishing a beer bottle and a workman's boot, inviting Harry to perform a 'shoey,' a local custom involving drinking from a shoe. A plainclothes police officer intervened and moved the man away, prompting him to perform the 'shoey' himself.

The VIP tickets for the Her Best Life event at the InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel, priced at £1,670, included a group photograph with the Duchess. Meghan's address at the event marked the conclusion of her visit to Australia with Prince Harry. The hotel implemented extensive security for the Duchess's presence, with significant limitations placed on media access.

Event staff were seen preparing the hotel’s reception area for the arrival of guests to the exclusive retreat on Friday afternoon. The event's promotional materials described the retreat as an 'unforgettable weekend for women ready to reconnect, recharge and have some serious fun.' Meghan was profiled as a 'mother, wife, entrepreneur, and humanitarian' and hailed as 'one of the world's most influential women.'

The retreat's offerings also included a 'women's coaching session with renowned therapist Dr Justine Corry, yoga, sound healing, time by the pool, lunch, beautiful dinners and a dance-floor-filled disco night.' The appearance of Meghan was publicly announced the previous month by Gemma O'Neill, the host of the Her Best Life podcast, which organized the 300-person event. All attendees were subjected to enhanced security screenings prior to meeting the Duchess.

Earlier in the day, on Bondi beach, Prince Harry was seen hugging a man before the couple met with survivors of the late 2025 terrorist attack. Security at the hotel had been significantly increased with the presence of both plainclothes and uniformed New South Wales Police officers, along with a dog unit, amidst a contentious debate in Australia regarding the funding of such security measures. The presence of a parked vehicle suggested the involvement of counter-terrorism officers.

Before this commercial venture, the Sussexes enjoyed Sydney's attractions on their final day in Australia. They toured Sydney Harbour with a police escort and took selfies with fans at the Sydney Opera House during an Invictus Australia event. Earlier, Prince Harry had expressed annoyance at a camera crew that came too close to Meghan. The couple appeared more relaxed when they received custom-made Invictus Australia flip-flops, known locally as thongs. Harry's were inscribed with 'G'day Hazza,' and Meghan's with 'G'day Megs.'





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Meghan Markle Royal Tour Australia Luxury Retreat Public Appearance

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PSNI make more than 700 detections for driving offences in just four daysPolice made over 700 detections, including drink and drug driving arrests, speeding, mobile phone use and seatbelt violations

Read more »

Prince Harry reacts as reporter 'breaks protocol' during Australia tourPrince Harry and Meghan Markle are on a tour of Australia amid heightened media attention.

Read more »

What buyers of Meghan Markle's £1,700 'girls’ weekend like no other' ticket getThe retreat is a 300-person event marketed as a premium women’s gathering, with Meghan’s participation announced last month.

Read more »

Meghan Markle's Subtle Tributes Revealed: Star Sign Rings and 'Mama' Top During Australian Royal TourThe Duchess of Sussex subtly honored her husband Prince Harry and their children through her jewelry choices during the royal tour of Australia, wearing rings representing their star signs. Her outfits, including a heartfelt 'mama' t-shirt and designer pieces, are being featured on a fashion platform where she is an investor.

Read more »

Norway Risks Leaving 700 million Barrels Behind as Time Runs OutNorway could unlock 350700 million barrels from existing fields using advanced recovery, but deployment remains limited despite strong potential.

Read more »

Meghan Markle Set for Lucrative Sydney 'Girls' Weekend' Amidst Royal Tour and Terror Attack Survivor EngagementMeghan Markle is reportedly set to earn a substantial sum from a high-ticket Sydney event on the final day of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Australian tour. This commercial engagement follows a poignant visit to Bondi Beach where the couple met with survivors and first responders of the devastating terrorist attack. The visit has also sparked debate in Australia regarding the costs associated with the royal tour, while security has been heightened for Meghan's upcoming appearance.

Read more »