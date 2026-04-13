Meghan Markle's 'Exaggerated' Display of Friendship at Netflix Party Sparks Controversy

Body language expert Judi James analyzes Meghan Markle's interactions at a Netflix party, highlighting an 'exaggerated' display of friendship with the wife of the Netflix CEO amidst speculation of a strained relationship. The Duchess's fashion choice also drew criticism.

At a recent Montecito party celebrating the second season of Netflix 's hit series *Beef*, Meghan Markle , the Duchess of Sussex, was observed by body language expert Judi James to be putting on an 'exaggerated' display of friendship, particularly with Nicole Avant, the wife of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos .

The event, attended by numerous A-listers including Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry, and Carey Mulligan, saw Meghan in a chartreuse silk dress from Heidi Merrick, strikingly similar to the green gown worn by Mulligan, the star of *Beef*. This fashion choice, which appeared to disregard the predominantly monochrome dress code, sparked online criticism, with some observers suggesting it was a significant 'faux pas'. The backdrop to this event is the reported strained relationship between the Sussexes and Netflix, following the end of their multi-million dollar deal earlier this year. Adding to the speculation, Ted Sarandos unfollowed Meghan's personal Instagram account and her lifestyle company, As Ever, around the same time her brand was purged by the streaming giant. This has fueled rumors of a rift, making Meghan's public displays of affection at the party particularly noteworthy. Body language analysis by Judi James focused on Meghan's interactions, specifically her prolonged hug with Nicole Avant. James described this gesture as an 'exaggerated, displayed attachment ritual' aimed at signaling that there is no tension between Meghan and Netflix. The hug, characterized as 'prolonged' and 'entwined', was interpreted as an attempt to project a strong, positive relationship, especially for the benefit of the cameras. James noted that the Duchess's torso was 'facing inward close' and her arms were 'wrapped around Nicole in an entwined and prolonged hug' that 'signals emotional dependency and intensity' between lifelong friends. Furthermore, James also pointed out that Prince Harry and Meghan appeared to be 'photo-bombing' Ted Sarandos and Nicole in group photos. Additionally, James pointed out the Meghan's 'umbilical hand clasp' with Nicole, which appears to suggest the Duchess is seeking 'further support and encouragement from Nicole'. This gesture gives the impression of someone needily seeking extra support with camera-shyness, although that could hardly be the case for Meghan. The incident highlights the intricate dance of public perception and the lengths to which public figures might go to manage their image, especially amidst speculation about professional relationships. The sartorial choice of Meghan, which resembled that of Carey Mulligan, also drew considerable attention. Critics on social media questioned her decision to wear such a distinct color, especially given her usual preference for neutral tones, and the fact that most other guests adhered to a black and white dress code. Some speculated that her choice was a strategic misstep, while others wondered if it was simply a mistake. One X/Twitter user wrote: 'I’d believe it was a mistake if it wasn’t THAT colour. That’s not a normal colour, and she never wears colour either, but the time she chooses to it just happens to be this really unique colour, the star of the party chooses?'. The overall impression was that Meghan's actions were scrutinized and carefully observed. The combination of the alleged Netflix rift, the body language observations, and the fashion choices has created a narrative of strategic image management. With the end of their deal with the streamer and the unfollowing by Sarandos, all eyes are on Meghan's every move, and the recent party provides valuable insight into how she navigates her public image





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