Meghan Markle's Friendship with Serena Williams: Is it Genuine or Just Another Celebrity Alliance?

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, met Serena briefly in 2010, and again in 2014, explaining on her now defunct blog The Tig that the pair 'hit it off immediately'. However, doubts about the pair's closeness have been raised significantly in recent months, with Meghan sending Serena a PR parcel filled with her Mother's Day edit in May, and Serena sharing a 'casual' promotion, while also accused of throwing another 'subtle dig' at the Duchess by stepping out alongside Emma Thynn that same month.

With Serena Williams and her sister Venus set to compete at Wimbledon later this month, eagle-eyed royal fans will be keen to see if her close friend Meghan Markle cheers her on from the stands.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, met Serena briefly in 2010, and again in 2014, explaining on her now defunct blog The Tig that the pair 'hit it off immediately'. And with Prince Harry reportedly expected to bring Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, on a rare visit to Britain next month, the intriguing possibility of the royal attending the tennis event is even greater.

Yet while Meghan and Serena's friendship was once said to be incredibly strong, doubts about the the pair's closeness have been raised significantly in recent months. When Meghan sent Serena, 44, a PR parcel filled with her Mother's Day edit in May, the athlete shared a 'casual' promotion, while Serena was also accused of throwing another 'subtle dig' at the Duchess by stepping out alongside Emma Thynn that same month.

Yet according to body language expert Judi James, there were possible signs of a pre-existing 'tension' between Meghan and Serena's mother back in 2019 during the sportswoman's singles final match against Bianca Andreescu at the US Open. In a short video clip that has since gone viral, Serena's mother, Oracene Price, briefly 'appeared to ignore the very animated Duchess as she tried to chat to her' while they watched the athlete compete from the stands.

And when the former Suits star noticed the cameras were watching, Ms James claimed Meghan went into 'high-performance mode' and deliberately undertook numerous 'theatrical movements'. According to body language expert Judi James, there were possible signs of a pre-existing 'tension' between Meghan and Serena's mother during the sportswoman's singles final match against Bianca Andreescu at the US Open in 2019.

In a short video clip that has since gone viral, Serena's mother, Oracene Price, briefly 'appeared to ignore the very animated Duchess as she tried to chat to her' while they watched the athlete compete from the stands. Analysing the footage, Ms James told the Daily Mail: 'While Serena Williams was out on court fighting for her professional life (she lost in straight sets) two of her biggest fans appear to have been locked in a different type of battle up in the Players' Box'.

Join the discussionIs Meghan's friendship with Serena genuine or just another example of celebrity alliances for show? What's your view? Analysing the footage, Ms James told the Daily Mail: 'While Serena Williams was out on court fighting for her professional life (she lost in straight sets) two of her biggest fans appear to have been locked in a different type of battle up in the Players' Box.

'It's clear from the huge contrast between Meghan and Oracene's body language that their priorities and non-verbal response styles differ enormously'. I know the moment the Royal Family started to question Meghan's motivations Hi! I'm Richard Eden, Diary Editor and author of the Palace Confidential newsletter. Even before her wedding to Prince Harry, the then Meghan Markle set off alarm bells with an act my sources called 'a punch to the solar plexus'.

It says so much about everything that has happened since... Sign up to the newsletter here to read what I discovered. The brief moment shared between the two women took place during a break in the play - with the camera panning to the pair drawing a loud cheer from the crowd of spectators. When Meghan notices the eyes of the stadium are upon her, she begins to undertake 'very performative-looking behaviours', according to Ms James.

She added: 'Her eyes are in high performance mode, apparently picking out the screen or the cameras and responding to her own image.

'There's a suggestion that the cameras have triggered her professional actress traits as she mimes tension, support and even affection via some rather theatrical-looking movements. 'As an actress she would be aware that mirroring Oracene's body language on the big screen might give her a look of being unemotional, even though the silent stare and hushed stillness of Serena's mother would be a more authentic response to tension'.

Ms James noted that the Duchess had 'travelled a long way' just months after the birth of her son, Archie, at the time, and clearly wanted 'the world to know that she is there to support her friend'. However, Oracene, meanwhile, 'remains in the zone' here and looks oblivious to any external noise,' according to Ms James.

She added that when Meghan makes a bid to speak to Serena's mother, it sadly 'failed' - and the Duchess appeared to 'realise the optics of the situation' as spectators watched on.

'She has her hands to her mouth, which is often a childlike ritual of excitement, but she performs a more illustrative signal of tension when she splays her fingers, rubs her hands together and then flexes them into balls,' claimed Ms Jame





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